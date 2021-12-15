Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 delta outbreak: More Kiwis support local border restrictions than oppose

5 minutes to read
Aucklanders have been let free to travel as case numbers in the city continue a promising decline. Video / NZHerald

Aucklanders have been let free to travel as case numbers in the city continue a promising decline. Video / NZHerald

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Nielson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Kiwis appear to be backing a cautious approach with more supporting calls for holidaymakers to stay away from vulnerable low vaccinated areas than opposing them, according to a new poll.

The poll however shows a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid