Covid-19 Delta outbreak - MIQ release planned for women who allegedly breached rules for Northland trip

Plans are in place for the release of two Covid-positive women who allegedly breached Auckland's northern border to travel to Northland from quarantine.

The women will be allowed to leave their respective MIQ facilities next week.

It is understood police will then speak to them formally about their alleged breach.

On October 9 Northland was moved back into alert level 3 restrictions after it was revealed two women had travelled from Auckland without proper permission.

It is alleged they obtained travel exemptions using false information.

The women both tested positive for Covid-19 but to date have refused to tell officials where they went and who they had contact with on their jaunt.

One of the women was located and taken to the JetPark Hotel managed isolation facility.

It took authorities some time to locate the second woman.

On October 10 officials confirmed they had contacted the second woman but she was yet to be physically found.

She was taken into custody from a New Lynn address the next day and taken straight to the Novotel MIQ facility in Ellerslie.

The Herald understands the first woman to be located, a 40-year-old, will be released from MIQ on Monday after 5pm.

She has not responded to messages from the Herald.

The second woman, aged 34, will be released on Thursday afternoon.

Police have said they will not interview the women until they are released from MIQ.

However their inquiries into the women's journey has not been waiting until then.

"Police are continuing to investigate this matter and we will be following up with these women once they have completed their stay in quarantine," a spokesman said.

"No decision around any charges will be made until the investigation has been completed and they have been interviewed."