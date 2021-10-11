Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Missing Northland traveller located

Current restrictions in Auckland, Northland and Waikato are to stay for now while vaccine requirements have been announced for education and health-care workers. Video / NZ Herald

Current restrictions in Auckland, Northland and Waikato are to stay for now while vaccine requirements have been announced for education and health-care workers. Video / NZ Herald

The woman who travelled to Northland with an Aucklander who tested positive for Covid-19 has been located by police - only hours after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's plea that she "come forward now".

The woman was found at a West Auckland address by police this evening.

She has been taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act and will be transported to an MIQ facility.

Police said investigations are continuing.

Earlier today, Ardern urged the woman to come forward.

"That is by far the simplest path from here," Ardern said at the 4pm press conference where it was announced Auckland would remain in the same alert level 3 restrictions for further week, while Northland and parts of the Waikato could move to level 2 on Friday.

Ardern said health and police were "really pulling out all the stops" to find the traveller.

"I feel the same frustration that everyone else feels," she said.

"They are refusing to co-operate, it is beyond irresponsible, it is dangerous."

Earlier today, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the person "is not travelling around Northland at the moment".

Northland will remain in alert level 3 for a further three days, with Cabinet reviewing these settings on Wednesday, at the same time they will review settings in Waikato.

Ardern also confirmed it's unclear if the second traveller is infected with the virus.

On Friday night Northland moved back into alert level 3, after an Auckland woman who had visited the region tested positive.

On Sunday it was revealed officials had contacted the second woman who was with a Covid-positive case on a trip from Auckland to Northland.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 19 close contacts are associated with this positive case so far.

Almost 4000 Covid tests have been carried out in Northland over the past four days.

Five testing sites are open today, in Kaitāia, Whangārei, Dargaville, and Kerikeri.

These areas also have vaccination sites running.