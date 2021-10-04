Covid-19 Delta outbreak: MIQ absconder charged with assaulting officer to appear in court

The man allegedly escaped from the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Māngere, South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A man who fled the Auckland Covid-19 quarantine facility yesterday has been charged with assaulting an officer and damaging a police car, and is appearing in court today.

It is believed the man was isolating at the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Māngere.

He managed to escape but was captured yesterday afternoon.

He has been charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by attempting to escape and evading enforcement officers at the MIQ facility.

The man, 23, has also been accused of assaulting an enforcement officer by kicking her in the face during his escape, and intentionally damaging a police patrol car, court documents reveal.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the breach during yesterday's road map press conference, saying the person was caught after two hours at a Māngere residence.

Police have been approached for comment.

