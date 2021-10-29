Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health to release new case numbers

More than 73 per cent of the country's eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Photo / Michael Craig

More than 73 per cent of the country's eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ministry of Health is due to reveal the latest Covid-19 case numbers.

This week new community cases have emerged outside Auckland, in Christchurch and Northland.

And Tonga says it is no longer Covid-free after a passenger from a flight from Christchurch tested positive for the virus.

Last night the ministry reported two new community cases of Covid-19 in Southern Kaipara - both in the same household.

The ministry said the cases had no known links to the current Northland cluster, but investigations were underway.

The pair were tested on Wednesday and have been isolating with public health oversight.

On its Facebook page, Te Ha Oranga said the Kaipara cases were contacts of an Auckland cluster and were in the same whānau.

"Investigations and interviews are ongoing by the Public Health Team and the whānau are cooperating," the post said.

Yesterday there was a high case tally, with 125 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, including a case in an Auckland retirement village. Thirty-nine people are in hospital, four of them in ICU.

It was the second-highest daily tally of the outbreak - on Friday October 22, 129 cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is working with officials in Tonga to confirm the reported case there. Further updates on the situation are expected today.

The Tongan case is believed to be linked to the two cases of Covid-19 reported in Christchurch on Thursday. Both cases lived together in the suburb of Bishopdale.

One of the cases had permission to go to Auckland to provide childcare and tested negative before returning to Christchurch.

The second case is a truck driver who completed deliveries around the Christchurch area and some trips to North Canterbury.

Yesterday the ministry announced two additional cases in Christchurch, which were "expected and linked" to the previous two cases.

To date, 73 per cent of the country's eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 87 per cent have received their first jab.

In Auckland, 79 per cent are fully vaccinated and 91 per cent have received their first dose.