Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health 1pm update to give two-day case numbers

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and a further 24 cases detected at MIQ facilities. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is due to announce the latest case numbers for the past two days at 1pm - meaning case numbers could be double the normal amount.

It's also expected to confirm whether supplies of the Pfizer vaccine for young children arrived in the country on Saturday as scheduled.

And it's likely further cases of Covid have also been caught at the border, with most of them probably Omicron.

So far New Zealand has avoided community transmission of the new, more transmissible variant - but experts have warned Omicron could sneak out of MIQ any day now, giving rise to a fast-moving outbreak.

In the last daily update on January 7, there were 35 new community cases and 24 found at the border. Most of the latter were thought to be Omicron rather than Delta.

There were 37 people in hospital and three in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

In positive news, more than 120,000 people have had a booster dose of the vaccine since Wednesday, when the interval between a second shot and a booster dropped from six months to four.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins tweeted on Saturday that 128,850 booster doses had been administered in the first three days after the rules changed.

128,850 booster doses have been administered in the first 3 days since we widened eligibility. After a quick break over the holidays, our vaccinators are recharged and back in full swing! A booster dose is your best protection against Omicron, and most Kiwis are now eligible! — Chris Hipkins (@chrishipkins) January 7, 2022

Although the Ministry did not give overall case numbers yesterday it did announce that there were two new Covid cases in Wellington.

Those cases were linked to recent travel to the Bay of Plenty, and locations of interest were being released over the weekend - including a possible link to a Drum & Bass festival held on January 3 at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga.

Case numbers in Tauranga have been climbing with locations of interest sprinkled throughout the city. There were 13 cases in the Bay of Plenty on Friday compared to 18 in Auckland.

Anyone who was at the music festival was advised to get tested as soon as possible and isolate at home until they received a negative result.

Although the person probably wasn't infectious while at the festival, and vaccine passes were required, the Ministry was asking people to get tested "out of an abundance of caution" because there were so many people at the event.

Supplies of 5-11 vaccine due yesterday

Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine formulation for 5- to 11-year-olds were due to land on Saturday (January 8) in time for rollout starting January 17, the Ministry of Health said this week.

"The stock needs to go through a quality assurance process, and be thawed and repacked before distribution to vaccination sites," it said.

"Deliveries are scheduled to commence from 10 January to ensure all sites nationally have child doses available in readiness for the 17 January start date."

In late December Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was asked why the 5-11 rollout could not come earlier than January 17.

He said the delay was partly due to vaccinators needing to be trained to administer the paediatric vaccine.