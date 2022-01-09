Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Waihi, Rotorua and Hamilton pubs listed as locations of interest

A number of businesses at Mount Maunganui have been listed as locations of interest. Photo / Alan Gibson

Patrons at pubs in Rotorua, Hamilton and Waihi are being considered close contacts of Covid-19 cases and are advised to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

The Waihi Beach Hotel Pub, Waihi Beach RSA, Village Sports Bar & Cafe in Rotorua and Eastside Tavern and TAB Gaming Lounge in Hamilton have been listed as locations of interest today.

Patrons who visited these establishments at the same time as an infected person are advised to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by public health, the Ministry of Health said.

"Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch."

The SkyCity Casino and Oaks Clubs Suites in Queenstown have also been listed as locations of interest.

Anyone at the casino on New Year's Day between 5.50- 7.30pm, and at the suites from December 30, 9.30pm to January 2, 8.30am should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Meanwhile, anyone who attended a drum and bass music festival in Tauranga on Monday is being told to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after the event was listed as a location of interest today.

Festivalgoers who attended the Netsky, Hybrid Minds, Montell2099, Friction, Holy Goof, Koven & more event at Wharepai Domain on January 3 from 2pm to midnight have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Anyone who attended the event was considered a close contact of two Wellington cases, the Ministry of Health website said earlier today, but the listing has been "recategorised" this afternoon.

"Any festival attendee, without any symptoms, no longer needs to get tested and isolate at home until they receive a negative result," the Ministry said.

"The reassessment follows a review of the risk, particularly given the festival was held in accordance with the rules for outdoor events... the fact that no other cases have since been linked to the festival and the initial test results of the 11 close contacts of the Wellington case are all negative."

People who attended the festival and have symptoms develop, are advised to get a test and stay home until a negative test result.

Festivalgoers are urged to record their visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can be informed.

The event has been listed as a location of interest today, along with a number of clothing stores and eateries in Mount Maunganui.

Locations of interest have also been listed in Tauranga, Taupō, West Auckland, Rotorua and Bulls today.

Anyone at the Village Sports Bar & Cafe in Ngongotaha, Rotorua on New Year's Day between 6.30 and 10.30pm, Waihi RSA on January 5 between 8-11pm and the Waihi Beach Hotel Pub on the same day between 11-1am is also considered a close contact of a case.

Any patrons at the establishment during these times is advised to self-isolate and test immediately, and then again on day five.

The same advise has been given for anyone in the gaming lounge at Eastside Tavern and TAB Gaming Lounge in Hamilton East on December 31 between 10.35-1pm. People in the gaming lounge are considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

Patrons who were not in the gaming lounge are considered casual contacts, and should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Paper Plane, Evolution Clothing, Lululemon, Astrolabe Brew Bar, Downtown Foodmarket and North Beach are Mount Maunganui locations of interest that were visited on January 5.

Anyone who was at these establishments at the same time is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms develop, people are urged to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result.

The same advice is being given to anyone who visited the Taupō Robert Harris cafe on January 6 between 11-12pm, Countdown and Bottle-O Hillsdene, both on Cameron Rd in Tauranga, on January 2 between 4-5.45pm.

Burger Foundry in the Papamoa Plaza has been listed as a location of interest on January 4 between 10.52am and 1pm, as well as McDonald's on Bridge St in Bulls on January 6 between 2.33 and 3pm.

It appears a staff member at Bendon in the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland was infected with the virus.

The store has been listed five times as a location of interest - on December 30 from 9.30am-4.30pm, December 31 from 8.30-5.30pm, January 4 from 9am-5.30pm, January 5 from 9-5.30pm and January 6 from 9-1pm.

Anyone at the store during these times is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days and get a test if symptoms develop.

There have been 85 new community cases and 64 new cases identified at the border in the past two days, the Ministry said today.

There are 16 new cases in the Bay of Plenty over the past two days.

Thirteen of these cases are in Tauranga, and three are in the Western Bay of Plenty District. All cases are linked to previously notified cases.