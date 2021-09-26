Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Manukau supermarket among latest Auckland locations of interest

New locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health's website. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, including an exposure site from just two days ago.

This afternoon, Countdown Manukau City Mall in Manukau was added to the list just after 4pm. The supermarket was visited twice, first on September 23 from 11.58am to 12.18pm, the following day between 3.23pm and 3.43pm.

Anyone who was shopping during these times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

Countdown Manukau City Mall has been visited by a person infected with Covid-19. Photo / Google

Earlier today, Unichem Ōtara Pharmacy on East Tāmaki Rd was added to the growing list. A Covid-positive person visited the chemist between 2.58pm and 3.08pm on Thursday, September 23.

Earlier this morning the Chemist Warehouse in Manukau Westfield was also added as a location of interest - with two exposure events on Friday, September 24 from 1.13pm - 1.43pm, and on Thursday, September 23 from 3.12pm to 3.22pm.

Anyone who was at either chemist during these times must stay home and get tested immediately, as well as five days after being exposed, the ministry's website says. They must stay home until receiving a negative result for their day 5 test.

The ministry also asks people who were exposed at the chemist to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can get in touch.

New times have also been added to previous locations of interest in Epsom and Glen Innes.

Farro Fresh in Epsom was visited by a Covid-positive person on Wednesday September 22, the first day of level 3. Anyone who was at the supermarket between 1pm and 2pm should self-monitor for 14 days, and get tested and stay home if symptoms develop.

And anyone who was at Mobil Glen Innes on Saturday, September 11 between 1.35am - 3.45am should self-monitor for 14 days at get tested and stay home if symptoms develop.

Other locations of interest that have emerged since level 3 include BP Connect on Weymouth Rd in Manurewa and Countdown Māngere East.

There are 137 exposure events in total, involving 89 locations of interest.

New locations and times added today

• Unichem Ōtara pharmacy 1/120 East Tāmaki Road, Ōtara

• Chemist Warehouse Manukau 5 Putney Way, Manukau City Centre

• Farro Fresh supermarket 446 Manukau Rd, Epsom

• Mobil Glen Innes 304 Apirana Ave, Glen Innes