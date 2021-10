The man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today. Photo / File

A 34-year-old male was arrested for trying to leave a managed isolation facility in Hamilton after he jumped the fence to enter the grounds last night.

He's been been charged with failing to comply with order, unlawfully being in an enclosed yard and breaching of supervision conditions.

All staff that came into contact with him were in full PPE.

