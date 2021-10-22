Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest - new Northland locations after mother, daughter test positive

October 22 2021 New Zealand will move to a new "traffic light" system to manage Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

October 22 2021 New Zealand will move to a new "traffic light" system to manage Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

Health officials have released the first Northland locations connected to a mother and daughter who have tested positive.

The two new Northland Covid cases were confirmed yesterday, just days after the region emerged from level 3 lockdown.

The two new cases are now isolating near Kaikohe and, with a third potential case in Whangārei Heads, health officials are urging Northlanders to get tested.

The Ministry of Health released the two new Northland locations at 10am on Saturday - they are:

* Hunting and Fishing New Zealand Kaitaia, Wednesday, October 20 (11am-11.30am)

* Four Square Opononi, Thursday, October 21 (3.30pm-3.45pm)

The two cases are contacts of a recently diagnosed case in Auckland. They are not linked to the Covid-positive women who travelled to the region at the start of the month.

The Northern Advocate understands the cases are a woman and her daughter who live in the Kaikohe area.

It's understood the woman has had her first Covid vaccination but her daughter has not had any.

A Ministry of Health statement on Friday said the individuals recently travelled to the Kaikohe area from Auckland.

"This was permitted travel under alert level 3. The individuals are now isolating."

The pair were tested on Wednesday, October 20, and were not included in today's case numbers because their test results were received after the ministry's daily reporting period.

The ministry reported 129 new community cases - in Auckland (120) and Waikato (9).

It said a case investigation was under way and had so far identified a limited number of close contacts, who were undergoing tests.

Other new locations of interest released on Saturday are in Auckland:

* Dawson Road Superette Lotto Clover Park, Tuesday October 19 (1.30pm-2pm)

* Mobil Glen Innes, Tuesday, October 19 (6:40pm-6.50pm)

New times have been released for the following locations:

* Pak'nSave Clendon, Tuesday, October 19 (7:45pm-8.15pm)

* Countdown Te Awamutu, Wednesday Octover 20 (9am-10:03am)

EARLIER LOCATIONS

Long Bay Beach, a popular picnic destination on Auckland's North Shore is among a list of new locations of interest linked to Covid-infected people to be released by health officials.

People who went to the beach last Saturday, October 16 between noon and 4.30pm are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and to get a test if symptoms develop.

A woman who was there on the day said it was crowded, with "hundreds if not thousands" last weekend.

Locations released at 6pm on Friday also included five supermarkets, New World in New Lynn, Supervalue Flatbush, Fresh Choice Te Awamutu and Countdown Supermarkets in Kaikohe and Te Awamutu.

Long Bay Beach was packed last weekend. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

• Long Bay Beach: Long Bay, Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 12-4.30pm

• SuperValue Flatbush: 8/130 Dawson Road, Clover Park, Auckland. Tue, Oct 19, 10.15am-11am

• FreshChoice Te Awamutu: 39 Rewi Street, Te Awamutu. Tues Oct 16, 12.40pm-1.46pm

• Wang Mart Henderson: 33 Catherine Street, Mon, Oct 18, 12.09pm-12.15pm

Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, now has 13 locations of interest and exposure events at supermarkets, eateries, stores and a pharmacy there.

Well-known for its many takeaway restaurants and eateries, Lincoln Rd's two main supermarkets - Pak'nSave and Countdown - have both recorded several visits by Covid positive members of the public over the past two weeks.

Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd has been linked to several positive Covid cases in the last two weeks. Image / Google

The Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy and a popular meat and fruit and vegetable shop, Mr Meats Plus, are both locations of interest; as is Waitakere Hospital's emergency department, which is also on Lincoln Rd.

A liquor store, West Liquor Lincoln Green, is also linked to a Covid case.

West Liquor Lincoln Green is a location of interest. Image / Google

Covid on Lincoln Rd

• West Liquor Lincoln Green: 159 Lincoln Rd: Thurs, Oct 14, 12pm-12.10pm

• Mr Meats Plus: 8/155 Lincoln Rd: Thurs, Oct 14, 12.30pm-1pm

• Pak'nSave Lincoln: Corner of Lincoln Rd and Universal Drive: (five times)

- Weds, Oct 13, 3pm-3.20pm

- Weds, Oct 13, 5.15pm-6pm

- Tues, Oct 12, 9.04pm-10pm

- Sun, Oct 10, 4.30pm-6.15pm

- Weds, Oct 6, 8am-9am

• Countdown Lincoln: Corner of Universal Drive and Lincoln Rd (four times)

- Mon, Oct 18, 12.35pm-1pm

- Sat, Oct 16, 1.32pm-1.42pm

- Sun, Oct 10, 12pm-1pm

- Tues, Oct 5, 5.15pm-6.15pm

• Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy: 131 Lincoln Rd: Sat, Oct 9, 9.15pm-11pm

• Waitakere Hospital Emergency Room: 55 Lincoln Rd: Sat, Oct 9, 8.14pm-8.36pm

The Countdown supermarket on the corner of Lincoln Rd and Universal Drive is a location of interest. Image / Google

In today's update from the Ministry of Health, five new locations or exposure of interest have been identified - all in Auckland.

12.15pm update

• Supa Save Supermarket: 6 Fair Mall, Otara. Mon, Oct 18, 1pm-1.15pm

• Pak'nSave Glen Innes: (twice) 182 Apirana Ave, Glen Innes. Sat, Oct 16, 11.45am-1pm and Sun, Oct 17, 6pm-7.15pm

• Mobil Wiri: 62 Wiri Station Rd, Wiri. Sat, Oct 16, 1pm-1.10pm

• Inverell Superette: 25 Inverell Ave, Wiri. Sun, Oct 17, 3pm-3.10pm

The Supa Save Supermarket at Fair Mall, in Otara, was visited by a person with Covid on Monday afternoon between 1pm and 1.15pm.

Anyone who was there during that 15 minutes is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being at the shop and to get a test done if Covid symptoms start to show.

Pak'nSave Glen Innes, on Apirana Avenue, had two exposure events over the weekend - firstly on Saturday between 11.45am and 1pm and then Sunday evening between 6pm and 7.15pm.

The same health advice is being given to anyone affected by those visits also.

The other two locations have been identified in Wiri near Manurewa, South Auckland.

An infected member of the public visited the Mobil gas station, on Wiri Station Rd, on Saturday afternoon between 1pm and 1.10pm.

A Covid positive case was also at the Inverell Superette, on Inverell Ave, the next day for 10 minutes between 3pm and 3.10pm.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was two days ago, according to the ministry's locations list.

Greenhithe Pharmacy Unichem, at 8 Greenhithe Rd, is connected to an infected person there between 2pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A shopper at Countdown Manukau that day has also tested positive for Covid. They were at the supermarket, at 652 Great South Rd, for just under half an hour between 10.38am and 11am.