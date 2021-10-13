Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest - More Auckland locations added to the growing list

Northland and parts of Waikato remain in alert level 3, an early childhood teacher tests positive and mystery cases continue to appear in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Northland and parts of Waikato remain in alert level 3, an early childhood teacher tests positive and mystery cases continue to appear in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Four new Auckland locations of interest have been added to the growing list tonight.

These locations include a Labtest centre which was visited by an infected person for an hour and a half.

Anyone at the Labtests Mairangi Bay Collection Centre Rosedale during the specified time must stay at home and get a test immediately.

Earlier this afternoon, the Ministry of Health released the first location of interest in Kerikeri.

AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing in Kerikeri was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 last Tuesday for half an hour.

This is the first location of interest to be listed for the Northland town, other Northland locations of interest include petrol stations in Whangarei and a campsite in Waipu.

There are now a total of 268 locations of interest.

6pm update;

• Pak'nSave Clendon, Tuesday October 5 from 5.50pm to 6.15pm,

• Lawson Convenience Store, Tuesday October 7pm to 8pm,

• Labtests Mairangi Bay Collection Centre Rosedale, Friday October 8 from 12pm to 1.30pm,

• Old Wairoa Superette Papakura, Tuesday October 12 from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Anyone who was at the Labtests centre between the specified time must stay at home and get tested. The Ministry of Health has also asked for these people to get a test on day five.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as 5 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

Shoppers at the other three locations revealed at 6pm must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

4pm update;

• New World Southmall, Sunday October 3 between 1.37pm and 2.15pm,

• Countdown Onehunga, Friday October 8 between 8.30am and 10am,

• SuperValue Palomino Henderson, Sunday October 3 between 4pm and 4.45pm.

New World Southmall and Countdown Onehunga were visited last week by a person infected with Covid-19.

Anyone who visited these Auckland locations during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who was on the train on the Southern Line from Homai to Britomart on October 12 from 4pm to 5pm must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Photo / Jason Dorday

And, a new time has been added for a train trip on the Southern Line from Homai to Britomart that was already identified as a location of interest earlier.

Anyone who was on the train on the Southern Line from Homai to Britomart on October 12 from 4pm to 5pm must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

The only testing station open in the Mid North yesterday, at Kerikeri's Sammaree Place. Photo / Peter de Graaf

2.30pm update;

• AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Kerikeri, Tuesday October 5 between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

Anyone who visited AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing in Kerikeri during the specific time must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

A new Covid-19 case was revealed last night, a truck driver who travelled from Auckland to Northland and back, though Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins has already said this won't necessarily mean level 3 in Northland will be extended.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said interviews with the truck driver were ongoing.

12pm update;

• Patel Brothers Indian Supermarket, Tuesday October 5 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm,

• Joeys Lunch Bar Penrose, Wednesday October 6 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm,

• Z Service Station Pakuranga Half Moon Bay, Wednesday October 6 between 4.30pm and 4.35pm,

• Mr Meats Roscommon Rd Clendon Park, Friday October 8 between 2.20pm and 2.30pm,

• Leabank Wholesale Meats Manurewa, Friday October 8 between 2.37pm and 3pm,

• Julie Ann Dairy, Avondale, Sunday October 10 between 2.05pm and 2.10pm.

The Ministry also added new times to locations previously added;

• Lim Chhour Supermarket Manukau, Wednesday October 6 between 1 and 1.30pm,

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Friday October 8 between 10.45am and 11.40am,

• Pak n Save Mt Albert, Friday October 8 between 8.45pm and 10.30pm.

Meanwhile, at 10am, the Ministry released eight days worth of visits to the Porchester Rd Superette in Papakura between Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 8.

New Countdown locations were in Newmarket and St Johns.

Z Silverdale is also of interest for anyone who visited there on Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

There's also new times listed for Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Lincoln Rd Countdown Henderson, Countdown Kelston and New World Devonport.

10am locations;

• Porchester Rd Superette, Papakura, Thursday, September 30 to Friday October 8 between 3.45pm and 5.15pm.

There's also a new time for Countdown Lincoln Rd Henderson on Tuesday, October 5 between 5.15pm and 6.15pm, and Seasons Market Mt Wellington on Wednesday, October 6 between 10am and 11.05am.

8am locations;

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Monday, October 4 between 10.45 and 11.45,

• Countdown Newmarket, Friday, October 8 between 6pm and 8pm,

• Z Silverdale Service Station, Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm,

• Countdown St Johns, Wednesday, October 6 between 1pm and 1.30pm,

• Mt Roskill Fresh Supermarket, Monday, October 4 between 1pm and 2.30.

They also announced new times for previous locations as follows;

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Monday, October 11 between 7.30pm and 8.45pm,

• Lincoln Rd Countdown Henderson, Saturday, October 9 between 12pm and 4pm,

• Countdown Kelston, Friday, October 8 between 1pm and 4pm,

• New World Devonport, Friday, October 8 between 12pm and 12.30,

• Countdown Kelston, Sunday, October 10 between 1pm and 4pm.

Any new locations of interest related to the visit of a Covid-19 positive truck driver who visited a Whangārei tyre shop will be released today.

Steve Taylor Tyres is now closed and undergoing a deep clean after the driver travelled from Auckland to his Kamo store and back again.

The driver was in the store on Saturday, October 9 for about 10 minutes, Taylor said in a Facebook post.

The news comes as Northlanders and those in the Waikato await news from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins this afternoon about whether they will drop down an alert level.

Meanwhile, further locations are hoped to be released today relating to the travels of a woman who had been eluding police around Northland before being arrested at a New Lynn house yesterday.

She had since tested positive.

Some of the most recent locations include a Whangārei Subway store and New World in Warkworth.

There's also a week's worth of dates involving central Auckland high-rise apartment complex, Urban Residences, in Howe St, just off Karangahape Rd.

A resident at the 10-storey apartment building, Michael Brenndorfer, said residents had been informed there had been a positive case of someone staying in the building between October 1 and October 7 who had Covid and that a positive case had visited the building in late September and early October.

6pm update;

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Friday, October 8 between 10.45am and 11.40am,

• Mt Roskill Fresh Three Kings, Friday, October 8 between 11.45pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who visited these two Auckland stores during the specified times must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

4pm update;

• New World Warkworth, Thursday, October 7 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm,

• Kanji Food Mart Glenfield, Friday, October 8 between 8.15pm and 8.20pm,

• College Superette Kelston, Friday, October 8 between 7pm and 7.05pm,

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatu, Friday, October 8 between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Anyone who visited either of these stores during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.