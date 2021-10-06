Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Location of interest shows person with Covid-19 in Hamilton yesterday

October 6 2021 There are 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and a person in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital dies of the virus, Dr Caroline McElnay says. Thirty of today's cases are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato.

One new Hamilton location of interest has been released by the Ministry of Health, showing a person infected with Covid-19 was in the community yesterday.

A person infected with Covid-19 was also at Auckland City Hospital across three consecutive days last week.

6pm update

• Z - Sylvia Park Service Station: 510 Mount Wellington Highway. Saturday, October 2 between 11.45am and 12.47pm.

• Spencer on Byron Takapuna: 17 Byron Ave, Takapuna, Sunday, August 29 12am to 11.45pm, Thursday, September 30 between 12am and 11.45pm and Monday, October 4 between 12am and 11.45pm.

• Pizza Club Papatoetoe: 55 Portage Rd, Papatoetoe. Friday, October 1, between 6.49pm to 6.53pm.

• Hartys Fishing & Hardware Raglan: 1 Wallis St, Raglan. Saturday, October 2 between 10.30am and 11pm.

• Z Service Station Kahikatea Drive Hamilton: 1/124 Kahikatea Drive, Melville. Tuesday, October 5 between 3.30pm and 3.45pm

Z Service Station Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton was visited by a person with Covid-19 yesterday. Photo / Google

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at this location during this time to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

A new Raglan location of interest has also been added to the growing list. Anyone who visited Hartys Fishing & Hardware Raglan during the possible time of exposure must also self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and record their visit online or by calling healthline.

4.15pm update

• ED Reception Waikato Hospital: 183 Pembroke St, Waikato Hospital. Friday, October 1, between 10.30am and 11.10pm.

• Countdown Dinsdale: 47 Whatawhata Rd, Dinsdale. Friday, October 1 between 10.15am and 12.30pm.

• Four Square Lancaster: 209 Beach Haven Rd, Beach Haven. Saturday, October 2, between 8am and 9.15am.

• Kingston Foodcentre: 58 Everitt Rd, Otara. Sunday, October 3 between 5.30pm and 6.35pm, and Monday October 4 between 10am and 11.05am.

• Royal Bakehouse Onehunga: 150E Mount Smart Rd, Onehunga. Tuesday, September 28, between 10.30am and 10.45am.

• Archers Road Sushi & Donburi Glenfield: 165 Archers Rd, Hillcrest. Thursday, September 20, between 10.35am and 10.50am.

• BP garage Takapuna: 64 Taharoto Rd, Takapuna. Friday October, 1, between 6am and 6.15am.

• Royal Laundromat Henderson: Sunday, October 3, between 1pm and 1.10pm, 1.30pm and 1.45pm and between 2.20pm and 2.30pm.

A positive case located in the Waikato visited the Emergency Department reception at Waikato Hospital. Anyone who was at the reception during the time of possible exposure must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The second location in Waikato is a Countdown in Dinsdale that was visited for over an hour and a half. Anyone at this location during this time must also self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The Royal Laundromat in Henderson was visited three different times over the course of October 3. Anyone who was at this location during one of these times must stay at home, test immediately as well as on day 5 after exposure.

2.15pm update

A positive case was at the hospital in Grafton on Thursday September 30 between 7am and midnight, then again on Friday October 1 between 4pm and midnight, and on Saturday October 2 between 2.30pm and 10pm.

Another new location of interest is the BP Connect in Glendene, which was visited by a positive case on Wednesday September 29 between 8pm and 8.15pm.

Anyone who was at the hospital or BP at the same time is being advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, the Ministry said to get a test and stay at home until you get a negative result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

It is unclear how the positive case will impact operations at the hospital. Auckland District Health Board has been approached for comment.

Earlier today new locations of interest popped up in Raglan and Auckland.

A person with the virus was at the BP Connect Khyber Pass petrol station late on Monday night and through to the early hours of yesterday. The affected time is between 11pm and 12.30am.

The BP Connect gas station on Khyber Pass Rd, in Auckland's Newmarket, has been linked to a person with Covid who was there late on Monday night through to early yesterday. Image / Google

12.20pm update

• Keymans Corner Lunch Bar: 4 Allright Place, Mt Wellington. Friday, October 1, between 7.30am and 7.45am

• BP Connect Khyber Pass, 433 Khyber Pass Rd, Newmarket: Monday, October 4, between 11pm and 12.30am

In Raglan, the Aroha Sushi shop on Wallis St, has been connected to a positive case or cases three times in the past week.

The first visit was last week on Wednesday, between 8am and 2pm. The second and third visits were on Friday October 1 between 8am and 5.15pm and between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

Raglan locals who were at exposure events told to isolate immediately

Anyone who has been to the sushi establishment is being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

People are also told to get tested for Covid-19 immediately and to record their visit on the Ministry of Health website.

The Raglan Laundromat, at 2 Wainui Rd, was visited by a person who tested positive for Covid on Friday, October 1, between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Again, the advice from health authorities is to self-isolate for 14 days after being there and to get a test immediately.

The Raglan Laundromat has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

10am update

Several Auckland businesses have also been named as locations of interest this morning.

• Four Square Hobsonville: 4 Clark Rd, Hobsonville

• Aroha Sushi: 4 Wallis St, Raglan (Friday, October 1)

• Aroha Sushi: (Wednesday, September 29)

• New World New Lynn: 2 Crown Lynn Place, New Lynn, West Auckland

• Raglan Laundromat: 2 Wainui Rd, Raglan

New locations including supermarkets, liquor stores, takeaways and cafes were identified as places of interest by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Raglan businesses announced yesterday were a gas station, a kebab shop and a liquor establishment on a main road through the town.

Raglan locations released yesterday

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan. Saturday, October 2, between 5.45pm and 6.15pm

• Ali's Turkish Kebabs: 29 Bow St, Raglan. Saturday, October 2, between 5.35pm and 6.10pm

• Raglan Liquor: 35 Bow St, Raglan. Saturday, October 2, between 5.40pm and 5.45pm

Ali's Turkish Kebabs shop and Raglan Liquor - on the same stretch of road, on Bow St - were visited on Saturday (October 2) between 5.35pm and 6.10pm and between 5.40pm and 5.45pm, respectively.

The BP Raglan petrol station was linked to someone with Covid between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on the same day.

The same gas station appears to have been visited by another Covid positive person shortly afterwards - with a visit recorded between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Saturday.

The SuperValue shop, also on Bow St, is connected to a person with the virus who was there between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday as well.

Staff posted a message to Facebook telling customers of the positive case, saying they were advised by the Ministry of Health about the situation over the weekend.

"Please get tested if you were in the store during these times."

A deep clean was carried out at the shop on Sunday night as a result and the shop reopened on Monday.

"Be kind to each other and let's get through this together as a community."

Meanwhile, residents in Auckland's Red Beach are being encouraged to get tested, especially if they have flu-like symptoms, after the northern area was named a suburb of interest. Three people from the area tested positive for Covid.

Investigations into exactly how the trio may be linked to the outbreak are still under way. At this stage, they remain unlinked to the outbreak.

Auckland locations of interest released last night

• Dairy Cafe and Bakery: 287 East Tāmaki Rd, Otara. Friday, October 1, between 8.31am and 9.40am

• Golden Dragon Takeaways: 4/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Saturday, October 2, between 5.57pm and 7.10pm

• West Liquor Westside: 264 Swanson Rd, Henderson, West Auckland. Friday, October 1, between 4pm and 4.30pm

• SuperValue Flat Bush: 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Monday, September 27, between 12pm and 1pm

• Countdown Kelston: Corner of Great North and West Coast Rds, Glen Eden/ Kelston, West Auckland. Thursday, September 30, between 7pm and 9.30pm

• Panmure Fresh Supermarket (Wanjiafu): 519 Ellerslie Panmure Highway, Mt Wellington, Auckland. Saturday, October 2, between 11.55am and 12.30pm

• Countdown Greenlane: 326 Great South Rd, Greenlane, Auckland. Thursday, September 30, between 4.30pm and 6pm

• New World Ormiston: 240 Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush. Thursday, September 30, between 6.33pm and 7pm

• Xpress Mart: 3/125 Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush. Friday, October 1, between 7.49am and 9.03am

• McDonald's Wairau Road: 142 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley in North Shore, Auckland. Saturday, October 2, between 6pm and 8pm