Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest Covid death linked to Church of Sāmoa cluster in South Auckland

Church spokesman Jerome Mika confirmed the casualty was connected to the congregation subcluster. Photo / NZME

Today's Covid-19 death has been linked to the Assemblies of God (AOG) Church of Sāmoa subcluster in the South Auckland suburb Māngere.

At today's 1pm press conference, director of public health Caroline McElnay confirmed New Zealand had recorded its 28th death from the virus - a patient at Middlemore Hospital in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland

Church spokesman Jerome Mika said the person who passed away is connected to the congregation's subcluster.

He said support was being wrapped around the whānau and he urged people to respect their privacy, with the family and wider community understandably devastated.

Mika said an announcement with further details was expected later today.

It was New Zealand's second death from the Delta outbreak after a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital last month.

A Ministry of Health statement expressed condolences for the whānau.

"The ministry would like to recognise the family's loss and offer our deepest sympathies," a statement said.

