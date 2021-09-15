Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Keeping kids safe in the pandemic

11 minutes to read
With kids outside Auckland back at school, masks are encouraged - but not mandatory. Photo / Unsplash

With kids outside Auckland back at school, masks are encouraged - but not mandatory. Photo / Unsplash

NZ Herald

Tamariki as young as 12 have been able to receive the vaccine in Aotearoa for more than a month. But with kids outside Auckland having returned to school, and the SuperCity about alert level reductions, concerns are circulating about how to keep our youngest Kiwis safe in a world with Delta.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.