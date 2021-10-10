Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Katikati's only supermarket identified as location of interest

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has released nine new locations of interest, including Katikati's only supermarket.

The 7.30pm update shows Countdown Katikati was visited on October 8, between 7.06pm and 8.05pm.

Health officials are asking any shoppers there during this time to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks. If symptoms develop they must get tested and stay at home.

Other locations of interest included Pak'nSave Clendon, a train ride from Homai to Britomart, and Countdown New Lynn.

7.30pm update

• Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto: 25 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield. Friday October 8 between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

• Pak'nSave Clendon: 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park. Friday October 8 between 4.24pm and 6pm.

• Graeme Avenue Superette Mangere: 2 Graeme Ave, Mangere East. Wednesday October 6 between 2.04pm and 2.14pm.

• Train, Southern Line from Homai to Britomart: Auckland. Wednesday October 6 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

• Countdown New Lynn: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn. Sunday October 3 between 8pm and 9.30pm.

• Harris Road Superette and Lotto Mount Wellington: 2/2 Harris Rd, Mount Wellington. Thursday October 7, between 1.58pm and 2.10pm.

• Starbucks Sylvia Park: 286 Mount Wellington Highway, Mount Wellington. Wednesday October 6 between 1.44pm and 1.53pm.

• NZ Fruit & Spices Papatoetoe:52 St George St, Papatoetoe. Thursday October 7 between 12.30pm and 12.33pm

• Countdown Katikati:131 Main Rd, Katikati. Friday October 8, between 7.06pm and 8.05pm.

Anyone at the locations during the specified time must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

Katikati's only supermarket has been identified as location of interest. Photo / Google

Several new locations of interest have been added in Katikati after a person tested positive in the community for Covid-19.

Katikati Antiques and Interiors owner Alice McNeil found out her store was a location of interest just 10 minutes before speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times.

When asked about her first reaction to the news, McNeil said the first word that came to mind was: "God."

"I'm not opening and I'm going down the road to get a test."

A staff member of Bottle-O Katikati said they were sorting out a deep clean but declined to comment further.

Other locations of interest in the Western Bay of Plenty town are Limited Edition, Limited Edition, the Good Life Opportunity Shop, Hammer Hardware and the Waipuna Hospice Shop

There were 60 new community Covid cases announced today - 56 in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in the Bay of Plenty.

Of the 56 Auckland cases, 37 have known links to existing cases - including 22 household contacts - and 19 remain under investigation.

Of the now total 1538 cases in Auckland, 1147 have recovered. There are now 31 active cases in Waikato and one in Bay of Plenty.

Twenty people, or 61 per cent, of yesterday's cases had exposure events. Forty-one of today's 60 cases are epidemiologically linked, while interviews remain ongoing to determine how the rest are linked.