Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Kaikōura MP says lack of care meant South Island case unsurprising

Stuart Smith believes rapid antigen testing should be carried out on all air and ferry passengers heading to the South Island. Photo / RNZ, Dom Thomas

The person tested positive after arriving on a flight from Rotorua.

It is the first case in the South Island for nearly a year.

National MP for Kaikōura, Stuart Smith, said it was disappointing.

"Given that lack of care then it's not surprising that it's in the South Island but you know I've been urging people that've got symptoms to get tested and those people that aren't vaccinated to do so as quickly as possible if they so choose."

Smith believes rapid antigen testing should be carried out on all air and ferry passengers heading to the South Island.

The Ministry of Health says the case flew from Rotorua to Blenheim on Thursday and it is believed they are connected to the Te Awamutu case.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said that the region is well-prepared to tackle the case.

He said an outbreak was always a possibility and authorities have been working hard.

Leggett said high vaccination rates are the key to stopping the virus from spreading.

In the Nelson Marlborough region, 90 per cent of residents have had their first dose of the vaccine and 78 per cent are fully immunised.

The Ministry of Health yesterday listed a number of locations of interest in Blenheim in connection with the case including supermarkets, a campground, a hardware store and a bakery.

• Mitre 10 MEGA at 174 Alabama Rd in Blenheim on Friday, October 22, from 2.05pm-4.30pm.

• Shosha Blenheim at 17 Queen St in Blenheim on October 22 between 4pm-5pm.

• KiwiCamp Riverlands at 3535 State Highway 1 in Blenheim on October 22 from 12am-7.15pm and also on Thursday, October 21 from 10.45am-11.59pm.

• Wairau Pharmacy on 47 Scott St in Blenheim on October 21 from 9.30am-9.45am.

• Countdown Blenheim at 51 Arthur St in Blenheim on October 22 from 4pm to 5pm.

• Flight NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim on October 21 from 9am to 9.30am.

• Couplands Bakery at 27 Grove Rd in Blenheim on October 22 from 2.45pm-3pm.

• New World Blenheim at 4 Freswick St on October 21 from 8pm-8.30pm.