Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Judge's son William Willis, lawyer Hannah Rawnsley sentenced for flouting Auckland lockdown to holiday in Wānaka

Cabinet to reveal Omicron plan, fire in the far North blazes on and the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Rye continues in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The couple who garnered widespread attention after police accused them of leaving Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown for a holiday home in Wānaka have been sentenced.

Equestrian William Willis has been convicted and ordered to pay a fine of $750.

Judge Bruce Davidson approved lawyer Hannah Rawnsley's application for a discharge without conviction.

He ordered her to pay a $500 donation to a recognised charity working with vulnerable people withing 14 days.

"I simply fail to see how courts can be in the business of destroying employment prospects," the judge said as Rawnsley wiped away tears.

The pair earlier pleaded guilty today during their first court appearance this afternoon.

Willis, 36, and Rawnsley, 26, sat side-by-side as they appeared via audio-video feed at Papakura District Court.

The pair were charged on September 22 with failing to comply with a Covid-19 health order, which carries a maximum sentence of up to six months' prison and a $4000 fine.

Police first approached Willis and Rawnsley in Wānaka on the afternoon of Saturday, September 11, after receiving a tip through the Covid-19 online compliance tool a day earlier. The two were allowed to leave Auckland for Hamilton, despite the strict lockdown at the time, because of their essential worker status. They did so on Thursday, September 9.

They were not, however, permitted under the lockdown rules to then take a commercial flight to Queenstown and continue on in a hired car for Wānaka, authorities have said.

Prosecutor Natalie Walker argued during the hearing that the couple's actions were carefully planned, with the first ticket booked within hours of an announcement that Auckland would stay in lockdown but the rest of New Zealand would move to alert level 2.

She pointed to a text message Willis sent to an associate after learning police had been to his Auckland home.

"They came looking for me at the farm," he wrote.

"Someone has narced."

She suggested that a starting point of two months' prison was appropriate, but after taking into consideration factors such as remorse and their guilty pleas, an end sentence of community service would suffice.

Their lawyer, Rachael Reed QC, on Tuesday told the judge that their remorse "has not changed one iota".

"They will regret making this trip for the rest of their lives," Reed said. "They understand that by their actions they have tarnished their own images."

But Reed also took aim at people who have lashed out at her clients on social media over recent months, sending messages and physical threats, she said, not only to the couple but to their families and Rawnsley's former employer.

"The behaviour of those who did so was quite simply disgusting," Reed said.

The couple initially fought to keep secret their names, as well as the fact that Willis is the son of District Court Judge Mary-Beth Sharp. Reed asked for an unusual emergency hearing to seek suppression before her clients were charged.

But the suppression lasted just 24 hours before the couple decided not to pursue the matter with the High Court. Instead they issued an apology.

"The decision that we took to travel to Wānaka last week was completely irresponsible and inexcusable," the couple said at the time.

"We are deeply sorry for our actions and would like to unreservedly apologise to the Wānaka community, and to all the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, for what we did.

"We understand that strict compliance is required to stamp out Covid-19 from our country. We have let everyone down with our actions, and we wholeheartedly apologise."

Willis and Rawnsley were initially set to make their first appearance at Papakura District Court on October 14. But - as has happened with most cases in recent months involving defendants who aren't in custody - the matter has was delayed repeatedly as Auckland's lockdown dragged on.

Adding to the complication of setting a court date has been the involvement of Wellington-based District Court Judge Davidson, who was appointed to oversee the case to avoid any conflicts of interest. Willis' mother is Auckland-based district court Judge Mary-Beth Sharp.

"...This is not a priority proceeding," Judge Davidson wrote in separate minutes announcing delays in October and November. "The mere fact of media interest does not elevate the matter to a priority case."

By delaying the hearing to December, after traffic light system was put in place, the judge would be more easily able to travel to Auckland for the hearing, he also noted last month.

The couple were initially set to appear at court in person for today's hearing.

But in a minute released last week citing red traffic light protocols, Judge Davidson said he will allow Willis and Rawnsley to appear via audio-video feed. Prosecutors and defence counsel appeared in person.

The judge declined applications by multiple media outlets to take photos or video of the couple during the hearing.