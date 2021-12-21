A Melbourne boy is lucky to be alive after a piece of metal flew by his head during a storm

Two children made it across Napier Street, but as a third child rounded the corner a huge piece of corrugated iron flew across a car park. Photo / 7 NEWS

A child has had a terrifying near-miss after a piece of metal flew within metres of his head during a Melbourne storm.

Both NSW and Victoria have been lashed with wild weather over the past few days.

In one instance, at Fitzroy, three children were running through a park as strong winds and heavy wild rain pelted down.

Two of the children made it safely past a large tree before the third, who is lagging behind, is almost hit by a large piece of sheet metal.

The metal takes flight flipping over multiple times before just missing the boy.

He makes it out of the park and across Napier St.

The structure just missed the boy. Photo / 7 News

The boy appeared unfazed by the close call while the metal sheet smashed into cars nearby.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, energy company Ausgrid has worked through the night to restore power to residents in Dee Why, Forestville, St Ives, North Curl Curl, Narrabeen, Turramurra, and Elanora Heights – after cyclonic winds caused damage to power lines.

Trees and power poles were ripped from the ground, and roofs ripped off buildings.