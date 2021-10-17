Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected shopper was at Auckland mall supermarket on Sunday

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday. 47 in Auckland and 4 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Sylvie Whinray / Michael Craig

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday. 47 in Auckland and 4 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Sylvie Whinray / Michael Craig

A Covid infected member of the public was shopping at an Auckland supermarket less than 24 hours ago.

The person's visit to Countdown New Lynn, in West Auckland, is now the latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community, according to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page.

The shopper was there for 10 minutes on Sunday morning between 10am and 10.10am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for the next 14 days. If any symptoms start to show, get tested immediately.

Countdown New Lynn, inside the LynnMall Shopping Centre in West Auckland, has been linked to shoppers with Covid. Image / Google

The supermarket - inside the LynnMall Shopping Centre on Great North Rd - is also linked to a visit by an infected person on Friday afternoon between 3pm and 5pm.

Yet another inner city Auckland apartment block has been identified as a location of interest linked to at least one person infected with Covid-19.

The Washington Apartments building site in Eden Terrace has been linked to a Covid positive case in the past two weeks - with the latest exposure event listed as last week on Wednesday.

Visitors to Auckland apartment block advised to self-isolate

Anyone who has been at the apartment complex is being told to self-isolate immediately for 14 days after the date of exposure.

"Test immediately and five and 12 days after you were exposed."

People exposed to the apartments are advised to record their visit on the ministry's website or to contact Healthline.

More places of interest and Covid exposure events are expected to be released today.

A total of 34 locations or exposure events were identified yesterday, with several released in the ministry's last update at 6pm.

Last night's update

• Flatbush Superette: 1B Piako St, Otara, South Auckland

• Countdown Browns Bay: Corner of Anzac and Clyde streets, Browns Bay, North Shore

• Pak'nSave Māngere: 44 Orly Ave, Māngere, South Auckland

• Countdown Lincoln Rd: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland

• Village Wine and Spirits: 571 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland

• Countdown New Lynn: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland (twice)

• New World New Lynn: 2/6 Crown Lynn Place, New Lynn, West Auckland

• Countdown Blockhouse Bay: 19 Donovan St, Blockhouse Bay, West Auckland

• Countdown Manurewa: 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland

• SuperValue Flatbush: 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park, South Auckland (twice)

• Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd: 202 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland

• Reduced to Clear Henderson: 17Q/5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson, West Auckland

• Countdown Māngere East: 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, South Auckland