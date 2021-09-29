Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Infected person was at Auckland mall two days ago

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

A person infected with Covid-19 was at an Auckland shopping complex two days ago.

The Ministry of Health has revealed one location of interest on its website today.

12pm update

• Kelston Mall: 16 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden / Kelston: Monday, September 17

A person with the virus was at the Kelston Mall in West Auckland on Monday afternoon for half an hour.

The affected time is between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The official advice for anyone who was there is to monitor your health for 14 days after you were exposed at the location of interest.

A positive Covid case was at the Kelston Mall, on West Coast Rd, in West Auckland on Monday afternoon. Image / Google

If flu-like symptoms start to show, get a test immediately.

The new location of interest is the only place identified since Monday, when a shop in the Auckland CBD was linked to a person with Covid just under two weeks ago.

First location of interest reported in West Auckland in weeks

The Kelston Mall has a number of businesses around and within it - including a Countdown supermarket, a petrol station, cafe and a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

A notice on the Kelston Mall's official Facebook page said last week that businesses were "stoked" to finally be going into alert level 3 - meaning takeaways were back on the menu.

"While the main mall and shops will remain closed until level 2, a number of the surrounding eateries will be operating contactless takeaways collections."

Members of the public were reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when collecting their food.

The shopping complex is the first location of interest identified in West Auckland in weeks.