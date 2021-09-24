Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected person at Parnell apartments, new locations revealed

September 24 2021 There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. All are in the Auckland region, Dr Caroline McElnay said. The total cases in the outbreak has now reached 1031 with 902 now recovered.

September 24 2021 There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. All are in the Auckland region, Dr Caroline McElnay said. The total cases in the outbreak has now reached 1031 with 902 now recovered.

COVID-19 LATEST:

An Asian supermarket is the latest location of interest added to Auckland's list on Saturday.

Anyone who was at Tai Ping Asian Supermarket in Flatbush on Thursday, September 16 at around 2pm is advised to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days, and seek a test if any develop.

The new location, added at midday on Saturday, joins other supermarkets, Kainga Ora Apartments Parnell and a BP Connect, which were added as locations of interest late yesterday.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at the Kainga Ora Apartments in Cracroft St last weekend on September 18, from 8am until 8pm on the following Monday.

People who were present at the location are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and if they do develop, to get a test and stay home.

As at noon on Saturday there were 135 locations of interest listed.

Earlier updates include a person with Covid-19 who was out shopping at Countdown Māngere East on Wednesday, the first day of Auckland dropping to alert level 3.

The affected person was at the supermarket for 45 minutes, between 9am and 9.45am on Wednesday.

Countdown Mt Eden is also a location of interest, after a positive case visited on Sunday between noon and 1pm.

The Kainga Ora Apartments Parnell at 9 Cracroft St. Photo / Google

Countdown Māngere East, 359 Massey Rd, in Māngere East was visited by a Covid positive person on Wednesday, the first day of level 3 in Auckland. Photo / Google Images

Locations added yesterday

• Kainga Ora Apartments Parnell: 9 Cracroft Street, Parnell

• Countdown Botany Downs: Cnr Te Irirangi and Ti Rakau Drives, Botany Downs

• Countdown Mangere Mall: Bader Drive, Mangere

• BP Connect Weymouth Manurewa: 199 Weymouth Road, Manurewa

• Countdown Mt Eden: Corner Valley Road and Dominion Road, Mt Eden

• Pak'nSave Māngere: Corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere

• Countdown Māngere East: 359 Massey Rd, Māngere

• Tai Ping Asian Supermarket: 16 Bishop Dunn Place, Flat Bush

• Fresh Vege Mart: 6 Yates Rd, Māngere East

• Unichem Māngere Pharmacy: 12 Waddon Place, Māngere

• Pak'nSave Ormiston: 1 Bellingham Rd, Flat Bush

The Unichem Māngere Pharmacy and Pak'nSave Ormiston have been linked to people with Covid on Tuesday.

A person with the virus was at the pharmacy that morning between 9.15am and 10am.

People at chemist and fruit and vege shop told to stay home

Anyone who was at the chemist at the same time is told to stay home and get a test straight away.

The Unichem Māngere has been linked to a person with Covid who was there on Tuesday morning. Photo / Google Images

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the Ministry of Health advice says.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day-five test result."

People who were at the pharmacy are also urged to record their visit on the Health Ministry's website or to call Heathline on 0800 611 116.

Pak'nSave Ormiston is linked to a Covid positive person who was at the supermarket for an hour and a half on Tuesday afternoon - between 1pm and 2.30pm.

Pak'nSave Ormiston, on Bellingham Rd in Flat Bush, was visited by a person with Covid on Tueday afternoon. Photo / Google Images

The Fresh Vege Mart, on Yates Rd in Māngere, was visited by a positive case on Monday between 9am and 12pm. Photo / Google Images

Members of the public who were at the supermarket during that time are told to monitor their health for 14 days after their visit and to get a test if Covid symptoms start to show.

The day before - on Monday - Fresh Vege Mart was visited by a person with Covid-19 between 9am and noon. People there at the same time are told "stay at home" and get a test immediately.

The Tai Ping Asian Supermarket in Flat Bush has been identified as a location of interest after a visit from a person who tested positive for Covid on Sunday (September 19).

The Tai Ping Supermarket in Flat Bush has been connected to a positive case there on Sunday between 10.30am and 12pm. Photo / Google Images

The affected time is between 10.30am and noon and the official advice, if you were there at the time, is to monitor your health for any flu-like symptoms for 14 days after being at the supermarket.

Pak'nSave Māngere - already on the locations list - has a new exposure time after a positive case was there on Monday last week, September 13, between 10am and 11.30am.

The last few days have seen a markedly reduced number of locations of interest in the Auckland region and none identified in the Waikato, other than Mangatangi School.

Nine exposure events at locations around Auckland were released by the Ministry of Health yesterday. On Wednesday, 13 locations were identified and the day before three locations were announced.

Despite the low number of places, the list continues to show that a number of people with the virus have been out in the community - shopping, doing laundry and visiting various businesses - in the last week.

The Mountfort Park Manurewa Sports Centre has been linked to at least one person with Covid on Monday between 5pm and 8pm.

Mountfort Park on Weymouth Rd, Manurewa, has been linked to a person with Covid who was there on Monday evening. Image / Google

Health officials have highlighted the steps at the sports centre, indicating someone was likely there exercising.

The day before, three exposure events were identified.

A Covid-positive person visited the Othello Superette, at 31 Othello Dr in Clover Park that Sunday morning between 8.45am and 9.15am.

The PJ's Laundromat next to the superette was also visited around the same time - between 8.15am and 9.15am.

The third exposure event that day was at the Countdown Botany Downs supermarket, when a member of the public affected by the virus was there from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.