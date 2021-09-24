Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: The next Covid 19 monster the PM will have to wrangle is fear itself

5 minutes to read
The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION:

PM Jacinda Ardern's biggest future Covid-19 challenge will not be stamping out this Delta outbreak or getting the vaccination rate high enough to start to reopen the borders.

It will be stamping out the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid