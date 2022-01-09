Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Health officials due to give latest update, as Omicron cases surge around the world

January 9 2022 There have been 85 new Covid-19 community cases over the past two days. Video / NZ Herald

As thousands of people around the country - particularly in Auckland - head back into the office today, the number of Covid cases at the border continues to grow and looks to surpass those found in the community.

The latest update on New Zealand's Covid situation is due this afternoon; just as the World Health Organisation revealed a staggering 10 million new cases, worldwide, of the Omicron variant in the past week alone.

New Zealand has so far managed to dodge a mass Omicron outbreak in the community, but there are serious fears of that happening as the highly transmissable variant has started to become the dominant one at the border.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 85 community cases of Covid-19 over the previous two days and 64 cases found at the border during the same period.

The latest community cases are made up 57 people in Auckland, seven in the Waikato region, one person in Taranaki, 16 in Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes and two in Wellington.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 30, as of yesterday, and the number of active Covid cases stands at 1087.

Locations of interest at South Island holiday hotspot

A number of locations of interest have also been identified over the last few days and people who have visited them are being advised to act accordingly.

It seems at least one person infected with the virus has been spending time in Queenstown.

Shotover Jet Queenstown, on Arthurs Point Rd, was there on Sunday, January 2, between 9am and midday.

The SkyCity Casino has been named as a place of interest after person with the virus was there on New Year's day between 5.50pm and 7.30pm.

The Oaks Club Suites on Frankton Rd is also linked to a Covid positive case who was there between 9.30pm on December 30 and 8.30am on January 2.

Anyone who visited any of those places at the affected times is told to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

If any flu-like symptoms start to appear, people should get tested immediately and stay home until a negative result comes back.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult last night said he had a "very good understanding" with the Southern District Health Board that it would notify him if there were serious concerns about a possible Covid case in the district.

That had not happened, so he assumed the locations of interest were not being treated as high risk.

"However, anything like this is of concern," he said.

He believed the district was as prepared as it could be for a potential outbreak, and he urged people to follow precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Omicron outbreak a matter of when not if - Professor Michael Baker

Australia is seeing an explosion of Omicron cases daily, with Victoria reporting just over 44,000 new Covid cases yesterday.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says an Omicron outbreak on this side of the Tasman is not a matter of if, but when.

"In the past, I would never have said it was inevitable that a new variant would arrive here, but I think Omicron is so infectious that it will be hard to keep it out long-term," Baker told the Herald.

"We have carried out research with Australian colleagues to look at the frequency of border failures.

"In the past, we've had about one border failure per 100 infected people entering MIQ in New Zealand - or an average of one per 167 people across New Zealand and Australia."

Baker said only a minority of those failures triggered significant outbreaks.

But it gave us an idea about how leaks can happen at the border and how risk rises in proportion to the number of infected people arriving in the country.

"Having much more than five to 10 infected travellers per day will result in a high risk of border failure in the next few weeks."