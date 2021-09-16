Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hawke's Bay emergency services isolating after crash involving driver travelling from Auckland

Four firefighters and an unknown number of police officers are self-isolating after coming into contact with an Auckland driver during a crash on State Highway 5. Photo / NZME

Four Hawke's Bay firefighters are self-isolating after helping an essential worker from Auckland who was in an early morning crash on State Highway 5.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency NZ area manager Ken Cooper confirmed four crew members from the Bay View Fire Brigade were isolating and being tested for Covid-19 as a "extreme precaution" to a 12.30am single-vehicle crash near Tarawera this morning.

"We established that one of the people involved in the accident had an exemption to travel from Auckland.

"Our crew have been asked to self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test this morning."

A deep clean of the fire station and a fire appliance were also being undertaken this morning, Cooper said.

There was no information to suggest the driver involved had been identified as a positive Covid-19 or even close contact, he added.

"We're just being extremely cautious."

Crews from both Napier and Bay View responded to the "minor" crash, alongside police, though only the Bay View crew came into close contact.

St John didn't respond to the crash.

Cooper confirmed police officers had also been asked to isolate, as per protocol, but couldn't specify how many.

He said the risk of infection as a result of the PPE gear crews wear was "very minimal".

"I've spoken to the fire officer in charge this morning and will follow up later on."

Due to privacy reasons, he couldn't disclose the vaccination status of those involved.

Police have been approached for further comment in relation to the incident.

Requests put to the Hawke's Bay District Health Board and Public Health Organisation were redirected to the Ministry of Health which has also been approached.

