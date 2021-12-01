Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Fully vaccinated Kiwis struggling to get vaccine pass two days from traffic lights system

Many are still struggling to get vaccination passports despite being fully vaccinated.

A woman who struggled for month than a month trying to get her vaccination records altered to reflect her second dose had it corrected by the Ministry of Health within two hours - but only after a Herald query.

Today Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said people who arrived in NZ and are now stuck in MIQ won't qualify for a vaccine pass.

But those who had registered their details from overseas will be able to download their vaccine pass - and that functionality was going live at midnight tonight.

Two days before New Zealand moves into the traffic lights system, many have contacted the Herald saying they have not been able to get a vaccine pass despite being fully vaccinated.

These included Kiwis who have returned from overseas, and also people here on temporary visas such as migrant workers and international students who did not have a New Zealand passport or driver licence.

Judine Lanbrook, who depends on public transport, said she had waited nearly two months and only got her vaccine records updated for the vaccine pass after contacting the Herald.

"For eight weeks I was getting emails and texts to go get a second dose which I already had," she said.

"I phoned several times, emailed several times, I have sent a copy of my purple vax card, my date of birth, my NHI number, the date and time of my second dose, even the batch number of that dose.

"I have filled in the online form weeks and weeks ago and waited since I received an email that said it would be actioned 'soon' on 29th October."

In desperation, she contacted the Herald after fearing she would be losing her freedom and "won't be able to catch a bus".

A few hours later, her second dose was added to her record and she now has her vaccination pass.

"I cannot believe it. I was starting to feel quite desperate," she said.

The Ministry of Health still haven't responded to the Herald's query from yesterday.

"Please be aware that we are dealing with a significant volume of queries relating to MVP, and we are doing our best to process these, balanced against the MVP technical team's workload, which... is currently very heavy and primarily focused on ensuring people's passes are processed," a spokesman said.

