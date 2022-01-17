Delayed discussions see Northland stuck in red, significant damage and first death reported in Tonga and Brian Tamaki spends his first night in the cells in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Delayed discussions see Northland stuck in red, significant damage and first death reported in Tonga and Brian Tamaki spends his first night in the cells in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A household contact of a MIQ worker with Omicron has also tested positive for Covid-19.

As of this morning, a total of 86 contacts have been identified in relation to the MIQ border worker, including seven household and 79 close contacts. At this stage, 75 have returned negative test results and one a positive result. The worker was stationed at Auckland's Stamford Plaza.

From the exposure events linked to the MIQ worker, there are 10 people from the two bus journeys who are yet to be tested and are being followed up in person.

Further case interviews are currently underway in relation to the household contact of the MIQ Omicron case but, at this stage, there were no exposure events associated with this case.

No other close contacts linked to this cluster have returned positive results, the Ministry of Health said.

Health officials continue to investigate the transmission route and testing of staff from the Stamford Plaza facility continues today.

In a statement, the ministry said its objective was to stamp out and prevent any onward transmission.

"We're reiterating our call for anyone who lives in Auckland with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get a test, even if you're vaccinated and to please stay at home until you return a negative test result."

There are a total of 14 new community cases of the virus today, the ministry said.

Thirty people are in hospital - including two people in ICU.

There have been 30 new cases identified at the border.

Of the 30 Covid-19 cases in hospital, seven are in North Shore, 13 are in Auckland, nine are in Middlemore and one case is in hospital in Tauranga.

Today's new community cases are in Auckland, Lakes and Wellington.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers are now supporting 894 people to isolate at home, including 165 cases.

In Lakes, all of the cases announced today were linked to previously reported cases.

The new case of Covid-19 in Wellington is a known contact of existing Wellington cases and the new case has been in isolation, the ministry said in a statement.

There were no known locations of interest associated with the Wellington case.

Meanwhile, 14,367 child vaccines were administered yesterday, on the first day those aged 5-11 could get jabbed.

Yesterday saw the Pfizer vaccine being made available to some of our youngest generation - children aged 5 to 11.

The demand was high yesterday; as seen by the huge turnout at various vaccination sites which led to long delays and complaints from parents and caregivers.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said: "It's encouraging to see this strong start to the rollout and extra resources are being deployed to the busiest sites to reduce queues as much as possible."

New Zealand's vaccine rollout remained the country's key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron, the ministry said.

"With 93 per cent of the eligible population now double-dosed and the booster programme underway, New Zealanders are well protected."

Eighty-nine per cent of eligible Māori had now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 83 per cent had received two doses.

For Pacific peoples, 96 per cent had received their first dose and 92 had been double-dosed.

Police revealed today that they will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for all employees, contractors, volunteers, suppliers, new employees and visitors who work or enter police sites.

Everyone covered by the new policy will be required to have had their first Covid-19 vaccination by February 11 and to have had their second by March 11.

Police said anyone visiting a police station or police site to access essential police services, for example front-counter services and people brought to a station for services in relation to enforcement and operational activities - victims and witnesses - were exempt. People held in Police custody suites were also not required to be vaccinated.

It comes as health officials review the current traffic light settings that were designed with Delta in mind because Omicron is a "different beast", director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said this morning.

Working from home and lowering the number of people allowed at gatherings are all back on the table as the Government plans for an inevitable Omicron outbreak.

Jezelle Clark, 8, gets her Covid shot at the vaccination centre at Papakura Marae yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland locations of interest linked to Omicron case updated

11am update

- Gateway Wholesale Meats Takanini: 108 Great South Rd, Takanini, South Auckland

- Shosha Takanini: 108 Great South Rd, Takanini

- The Warehouse Takanini: 30 Walters Rd, Takanini

The Gateway Wholesale Meats on Great South Rd, Takanini, was visited by the infected person last Tuesday, January 11, between 3.42pm and 4pm.

"This exposure is linked to an Omicron case," the Ministry of Health says.

Anyone who was there during that time is told to monitor their health for 10 days after being exposed and to get tested immediately if symptoms develop.

People are reminded that they must stay home until a negative result comes back.

Shosha Takanini has also been identified as a location of interest last Monday, January 10, between 6.03pm and 6.15pm.

The Warehouse Takanini - on Walters Rd - is linked to a positive Omicron case there last Wednesday, January 12,

The same advice is being given to members of the public who were at those stores during the affected times - monitor your health for 10 days and if symptoms start to show, get a test immediately.