Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Case confirmed in Hutt Valley

Reopening delays foil tens of thousands of travellers' plans, Far North fire burns on, and a former judge takes aim at Team NZ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there is a case of Covid-19 in the Hutt Valley, which has been linked to the Lakes DHB area.

The case is self-isolating and a small number of household contacts have been identified.

They are also isolating and testing is being arranged for them.

"We are also asking anyone in the Hutt Valley area with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated - and remain isolated until they return a negative test result," the ministry said.

Stores in Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt and Naenae were identified today as locations of interest and the ministry has asked people to check for further updates.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said he understood the new locations of interest would be unnerving for people, especially for those finishing their Christmas shopping.

"It's clear we have Covid in our community in Lower Hutt and that will be unsettling for a lot of people, but we are prepared for this and have worked really hard to get high vaccinations rates across the Hutt Valley.

"People need to continue scanning in, follow guidelines and it's important that we are here for each other."

The Ministry of Health has today released several Covid locations of interest in Upper and Lower Hutt, and is urging anyone who has been at a location on the same day and time as a positive case to monitor themselves for symptoms for 10 days.

PAK'nSAVE Lower Hutt is a location of interest. Photo / Google Maps

If symptoms do begin to show, they should immediately seek a test and isolate until a negative result is returned.

Upper Hutt locations

- Minimart Trentham between 11.10am and 11.20 on Sunday, December 19

Lower Hutt:

- Naenae Four Square between 7.50pm and 8.05pm on Saturday, December 18

- Pak n Save Lower Hutt between 8.45am and 9.35am on Monday, December 20

- Warehouse Stationery Lower Hutt between 11.15am and 11.30am on Monday, December 20

- Fuda Bakery between 8.55am and 9.10am on Tuesday December 21.

Since the Auckland border opened, they are the first locations of interest in the Wellington region.

Wellington has not recorded a case of Covid-19 since November 19 when a weak positive case was detected in a double vaccinated man.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said the locations of interest were a warning not to be complacent.

"As a community, everyone hopes that it's not going to spread, but the reality of it is it was going to come to communities around the country."

Guppy said the council's decision to not require vaccine passes for entry to its facilities would be reviewed in light of the location of interest in Upper Hutt.

There has been controversy because the council has decided to stick with its decision to not require vaccine passes for entry to its facilities.

The decision was reviewed after initial opposition from some members of the public earlier in the month.

Upper Hutt City Council is in the heart of Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins' Remutaka electorate.

Council chief executive Peter Kelly has said the council's position could change and it would continue to monitor the risk.

"While we have received messages of support over the past two weeks, we have also heard messages of concern from staff, elected officials and members of the community," Kelly said.

"We have factored that into our risk-based approach so that if the risk changes, our settings will also change."

Vaccine passes would not be required for the local library, council civic centre or the H2O Xtream Aquatic Centre.

The exception was the council's art exhibition facility Whirinaki Whare Taonga.

Lower Hutt-based National list MP Chris Bishop said he thought people would be a little bit nervous.

"But my message would just be to follow public health advice, monitor locations of interests, scan in and wear masks.

"Also, if you haven't been vaccinated yet go and get your first, second, or third shot - that's going to be really important over summer."