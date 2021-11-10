Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Car parks could be turned into dining spaces in Wellington

Chews Lane, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Car parks could be turned into dining areas in a package Wellington City Council is putting together to support the hospitality sector's response to Covid-19.

The package includes free short-term pavement leases, special license fees held to reschedule a cancelled event, and potentially opening outdoor areas such as car parks, wide footpaths, and other parts of the city to facilitate outdoor dining.

Mayor Andy Foster said Covid-19 restrictions have hit the hospitality sector hard and added a layer of complexity to operating businesses.

"In these ongoing and uncertain times, it is imperative we create as much flexibility as possible with innovative ideas to ease Covid-19 restriction pressures.

"The work of WellingtonNZ and our events sector, and our whole community commitment to maximum level vaccination, should ensure a prosperous and enjoyable Christmas and New Year for residents and our visitors."

The council will process short-term lease applications free of charge so businesses can expand their tables onto the footpath outside their establishment.

Businesses granted a special alcohol licence for a one-off event which has been cancelled due to Covid-19 will have their fee held by council for when they can reschedule the event.

The Lido cafe, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hospitality New Zealand president Jeremy Smith said he appreciated plans to help make the most of areas surrounding businesses to increase the number of seats available.

"We encourage Wellington bar and restaurant owners to contact the council with their creative ideas for using their spaces to expand their businesses."

Public health group manager Helen Jones said the council would be able to provide advice on how to extend space within current legislation and health and safety guidelines

"Large restaurants and small mum and dad players across Wellington's CBD and suburbs know their surroundings and how they could optimise their space. We're asking them to come to us with their ideas."

A project manager has been put in place to specifically work with hospitality businesses to provide advice and guidance.