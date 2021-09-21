Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Big takeaway chains open for businesses - but no cash accepted at some

Move to level 3 includes fear of another MIQ in Rotorua. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Aucklanders waiting to get their takeaway fix will finally get the chance to do so just as the clock strikes midnight tonight.

And the big takeaway chains and small businesses alike are ready too.

McDonald's says exactly when its restaurants in Auckland will open will depend on how quickly each can get everything back up and running.

Some are expected to have food ready to go not long after midnight, but others will not open until around the crack of dawn between 5am and 7am tomorrow.

"Around 50 Auckland restaurants will be working to open through the night and before 7am, and will initially operate with a restricted menu," a spokesman told the Herald.

Staff had been working hard to prepare for the alert level 3 drop in Auckland - right from when doors had to shut at alert level 4.

Anyone who has been hanging out for a Big Mac or chicken nuggets for the last five weeks can also order via delivery services.

The queue for KFC in Takapuna after an alert level change last year. Photo / Lincoln Tan

But those brave enough to try the local drive-thru, however, are asked to remember to wear a mask before turning up.

Part of their preparations have been around traffic management, the spokesman said, acknowledging the high levels of traffic congestion seen in and around takeaway stores after a level 4 lockdown.

Some restaurants not accepting cash

"Based on previous experience, we typically see an initial rush from excited and eager customers and things then calm down within a few days," the spokesman said.

If you are heading to the likes of KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jnr and Taco Bell, do not forget your Eftpos card.

The restaurants will not be accepting cash under alert level 3.

Delivery services are available for people ordering from Pizza Hutt and contactless click and collect service is also being organised for Pizza Hutt restaurants.

KFC will be offering a slightly reduced menu, a spokesman for Restaurant Brands said.

"Burgers will be phased in over the next couple of days. This is simply due to product delivery times," he said.

Domino's Pizza is celebrating Auckland's move to level 3 by offering customers a free lava cake with every $20 plus delivery order tomorrow.

The company's general manager, Cameron Toomey, said they wanted to celebrate and recognise the effort Aucklanders had made the last few weeks to help control the spread of Covid-19.

"I think the whole country has acknowledged that Auckland has been taking one for the team - having been in lockdown for an extended period of time.

"So we wanted to say thank you to everyone who has done the right thing and stayed home."

Meanwhile, many people have taken to social media to express their excitement about their favourite takeaways opening up again.

Some have said they will be heading out late tonight to get in the drive-thru queue while others have joked they will be parking their car there overnight.