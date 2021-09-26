Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland's 40th day in lockdown, 18 cases yesterday

There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland is marking its 40th day in lockdown today.

There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday, the Ministry of Health says.

All of the new cases are in Auckland.

Officials said 16 of yesterday's 18 cases have been epidemiologically linked, and all 16 are in isolation at home or in MIQ.

The 18 cases follow the announcement of 16 cases on Saturday. Of those 16 cases, half were in isolation and half were in the community while infectious.

Meanwhile, 12 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - four in ICU or a high dependency unit.

There were 13,442 tests in the last 24 hours. The vaccination campaign has reached a new milestone with five million doses administered.

Of those, 51,472 doses were given yesterday.

First doses made up 19,350 of yesterday's jabs, and second doses made up 32,122 - and 82 per cent of Aucklanders have now had their first dose.

Meanwhile former Prime Minister John Key criticised the Government's approach to managed isolation and said New Zealand needed to prioritise opening up the borders again.

Key said: "The aim should no longer be to exist in a smug hermit kingdom, but to get back to a life where New Zealanders can travel overseas – for any reason - knowing they can return home when they want to, and where we again welcome visitors to this country."

"These are not radical aims, yet there has been no coherent plan shared with the public for when or how these might be achieved. The only urgency we've seen for months is an enthusiasm to lock down our country, lock up our people and lock out our citizens who are overseas."

Hospitality sector 'losing $23m a day'

Meanwhile the hospitality sector in Auckland has lost up to $358 million in the first two weeks of the level 4 lockdown - equating to about $23 million a day.

Hospitality NZ Auckland president, Jamie Freeman, told TVNZ that those working in the sector have really struggled during this lockdown.

"We're now into week six, so the losses will be significantly higher."

Freeman said some businesses will be weeks if not days away from permanent closure as a result.

"Once you're closed, once the trade's gone - you can't bounce back."

Operators had reported going into debt and selling their homes to stay afloat and to look after their people - employees.

Freeman said extra financial support from the Government would likely be the only thing that would help keep some businesses in the sector afloat.

"We need to help now, just for a few months until the situation stabilises.

"We need a wage subsidy under level 2 and that's going through to level 1 - and then maybe the tail-end of that - and a resurgence payment paid weekly or bi-weekly dependent on the scale of losses."

Businesses needed that support to survive, he said.

"We just need action."

"I'm really scared of how many people will go under if they don't [help]."

Three cases detected at border

Three new border cases were also announced by health officials yesterday. One of them was a new arrival from Russia via UAE on September 21.

The other two are historical cases. One person arrived from Sri Lanka on September 11, with their infection picked up through a day 12 test. The second had arrived from the UK via Singapore on September 22 and tested positive on day 0.

Testing in six Auckland suburbs of interest is continuing. There were 980 tests processed yesterday from Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

Everyone in Clover Park and nearby areas is encouraged to get a test even if they have no symptoms. More than 2140 tests from the suburb have been processed since last Sunday.

In three days more than 1300 tests from Mt Wellington residents have also been processed.

Their closest testing stations include the Auckland Netball Centre in St Johns and a testing station at Mt Smart Stadium in Penrose.

A new pop-up testing centre opens today at the Tuakau Rugby League Club.

The Pukekohe pop-up community testing centre is now at the Pukekohe Netball Centre.

In the last 24 hours there have been 13,442 tests, of which 4498 were in Auckland.