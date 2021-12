Auckland Regional Women's Corrections Facility in Wiri, Auckland. Image / Google Earth

Fifty-five prisoners and 21 staff at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility are in isolation after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

All those affected are being tested for the virus, regional commissioner Lynette Cave says.

The infected staff member is fully vaccinated and last worked at the prison between December 17 and 20.

More to come.