Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland, Northland lockdown fate announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Auckland is likely to stay in alert level 4 for at least two more weeks - until Tuesday September 14, the Herald understands.

But it's believed Northland - if cases remain as they are - will drop to alert level 3 at 11.59pm this Thursday.

It's understood the rest of the country will move to level 3 - as earlier planned - from 11.59pm tomorrow night.

Cabinet met today to discuss the country's alert levels, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce those decisions from 4pm.

It comes as 53 cases, all in Auckland, were announced on Monday. After highs of 82 and 83 in the preceding days, the drop is the strongest indication yet the lockdown in place since August 18 is having an impact.

Regardless, Ardern on Friday signalled alert level 4 settings for Auckland and Northland were likely to be extended another week, and potentially two for Auckland - the epicentre of the outbreak with 547 of the 562 cases.

The other 15 cases are all in Wellington, but are contacts of Auckland cases.

Northland has been included because of the tens of thousands of people who left Auckland and travelled north in the 48-hour window allowed after lockdown was announced, which saw case contacts scattered across the region.

It also reflected the vulnerability of the community to an outbreak, with low vaccination rates particularly for Māori at just half of the national rate.

Meanwhile, the rest of Aotearoa is to move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm Tuesday.

Thirty-seven cases are now in hospital. Of those, five cases are in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Close to 47,900 Covid vaccines were administered yesterday - a record for a Sunday. Over 50 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Of the 3.33 million doses of the vaccine administered to date, 2.17 million are first doses and 1.16 million are second doses.

There are now 79 confirmed cases in the Birkdale Social Network cluster and 280 in the Māngere church cluster.

The ministry said ESR has run whole genome sequencing on samples taken from about 345 community cases. Analysis shows they are all genomically linked to the current outbreak.

The drop in cases from the weekend – when over 80 new cases were recorded on both Saturday and Sunday – is a welcome sign as Cabinet prepares to meet to confirm the extension of level 4 for Auckland and Northland from 11.59pm Tuesday.

Most of the new cases will be from tests on Saturday, when 23,000 people were swabbed for Covid-19.

Yesterday 16,370 tests were processed across New Zealand. That was lower than the 36,000 tests on Thursday and 37,000 on Friday.

Death linked to Pfizer vaccine

Meanwhile, a woman has died after developing myocarditis, a rare side effect of the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said this was the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer vaccine.

The Ministry says the Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board advised officials to ensure that healthcare professionals and consumers remained vigilant and were aware of the signs of myocarditis and pericarditis following her death.

"The CV-ISMB considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination. The CV-ISMB noted that there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination," said the Ministry in a statement.

The woman's death had been referred to the Coroner and the cause of death had not yet been determined, said the Ministry.

While the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring had received other reports of deaths in someone recently vaccinated, none were considered related to vaccination.

The Ministry said the benefits of vaccination using the Pfizer brand continued to greatly outweigh the risk of both Covid infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis.