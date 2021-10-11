Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland laundromat, apartment complex latest location of interest

October 11 2021 Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland won't be relaxed as alert level 3 "as it stands" will stay in place for another week. Waikato and Northland will remain at alert level 3 until 11:59pm on Thursday.

An Auckland laundromat and a central city high-rise apartment complex are today's new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who visited the Urba Residences in Howe St, Freeman's Bay, between Sunday October 2 and Thursday October 7 to self-isolate for 14 days.

The times are all day between Sunday and Wednesday and midnight and 3.45am on Thursday October 7.

10am update;

The ministry is also asking anyone who was at the Thornlow Road Laundromat in Glendene during early hours of Friday, October to self-isolate for 14 days.

The hours of interest are between midnight and 2am.

If symptoms do develop they are asked to get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

There are now a total of 363 active locations of interest on the Ministry's website.

It comes after there were 35 new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Auckland would stay in level 3 for another week, while Waikato and Northland's situation would be reassessed tomorrow.

Monday's update:

Three Kings Takeaways Mt Roskill was the only location of interest to be released at 6pm on Monday, however there are seven different specified times and dates.

Meanwhile, an infected person appears to have worked three shifts at BNT Automotive in Grafton last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They were at the store from 8.30am until 5pm on October 5-7. Anyone at the store during these times is advised to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms and get a test if symptoms arise.

Earlier at 4pm a visit was listed to Snap Printing Rosedale from Monday, October 4, between 10.45am and 10.50am.

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park, 286 Mount Wellington Highway. Wednesday October 6, 9am to 10.15am.

• Pak'nSave Royal Oak, 691 Manakau Rd, Royal Oak. Monday October 4, between 11.45am and 12.30pm.