Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland crew fly to Wellington to film Vaxathon

Crew flew from Covid-afflicted Auckland to Wellington for the Vaxathon. Photo / Hagen Hopkins-Getty Images

Crew flew from Covid-afflicted Auckland to Wellington for the Vaxathon. Photo / Hagen Hopkins-Getty Images

Seven Auckland-based crew were flown to Wellington to film Saturday's vaxathon.

The staff belonged to Pango productions and NEP. All tested negative before flying to Wellington.

Pango confirmed the staff it sent were vaccinated. NEP would not directly disclose the vaccination status of their staff, but said it would not fly staff who were not vaccinated.

The staff who flew to Wellington included the director, their assistant and other production staff.

Aucklanders are currently not allowed to leave the city unless they have an essential exemption, or they are permanently relocating outside the city.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said, "A small number of essential workers travelled from Auckland to Wellington to work on the Vaxathon."

"The essential worker exemptions process was followed. This included returning negative Covid-19 tests," they said.

ACT leader David Seymour said he was not surprised to find Aucklanders had been flown in.

"Jacinda Ardern runs the Government like a PR firm, where staged events matter more than substance, including in this case, the very public health objectives they were meant to be promoting," Seymour said.

Political parties agreed to set aside their difference for Super Saturday, joining together to encourage turnout.

However, the broadcast part of Super Saturday was notable for its lack of opposition MPs, who were relegated to pre-recorded segments.

However, the day was declared a success for the number of vaccines delivered: 130,002 total doses and of which just over 39,000 were first doses.