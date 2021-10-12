Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A Capital Letter: Airport no longer the jewel in Wellington transport plan's crown

5 minutes to read
Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION: Senior Wellington journalist Georgina Campbell's fortnightly column looks closely at issues in the capital.

Wellington Airport is no longer the bright and shiny destination of the city's mass rapid transit plan. Instead, it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.