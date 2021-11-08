Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ashburton A and P Show goes ahead without crowds

For the second year in a row the Ashburton A&P Show has gone ahead without spectators. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Daniel Tobin / The South Today

Covid-19 may have put a dampener on this year's A&P show in Ashburton, but the ribbons, cups and camaraderie continued to shine.

For the second year in a row, the show was not open to the public due to alert level 2 restrictions, but organisers and volunteers ensured that it went on with a programme of competitions.

Ashburton A&P Association president Peter Stewart said there were strong entries across all sections, which was pleasing to see.

The show took place on October 29 and 30.

"The events are held over two days, so we don't have too many people at the grounds at once," Stewart said.

"There have been a lot of people disappointed they can't come, but the public knows one of the new norms is these public events aren't going to happen under Covid."

An army of volunteers help run the show; many have been doing it for years and run a smooth operation without needing instructions.

"They turn up, they know what they want to do, they do it and the show gets put together, it's amazing this last couple of days how it all fits in."

Stewart has been president for two years, which could be described as "the Covid years".

"I am disappointed I haven't hosted a public show, but it is what it is - there is still plenty of work to do."

Sponsorship was also vital to keep the show going, he said.

"We have a lot of individuals and businesses who sponsor the show and are very good sponsors year after year. The show wouldn't happen without their support."

With all the challenges to overcome, Stewart is pleased with this year's show - his last as president.

"One of the positive things about the show is, we have a vast amount of people from around the South Island involved. Judges have come from Dipton, the West Coast and Nelson.

"All the competitors are pleased to be here. They are here for that champion ribbon, that cup or certificate, promoting the breeds they are interested in and doing the best we can for excellence in agriculture."

RAS judge Melissa Jebson was thrilled the competition was allowed to go ahead.

"We ask ourselves why are we doing it? We're not doing it to stand out here and enjoy the sunshine - we're doing for our competitors - it's really important in this day and age when we don't know what's coming."

Fellow judge Kristine Russell agreed, pointing out the mental strain farmers have been under.

"So many things have been cancelled and it's nice they can actually get out and go to something. It's good for their mental health."

The large pavilion that housed the Home industries competition was full of many creative items, including quilts, baking, woodwork and paintings, with judges busy selecting the best from each category.

Home Industries pavilion convenor Julie Hollings said the standard of work had been amazing, but they still had to work around Covid rules.

"We have had to maintain bubbles - which has been reasonably easy to do - and most of our exhibitors have been very supportive.

"We had to, unfortunately, cancel the children's sections, because the numbers would have been too high with them in the shed. It was very disappointing for the children."