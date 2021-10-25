Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Almost 700 Counties Manukau locals receive first vaccine dose

Staff from South Seas Healthcare working at the Covid-19 vaccination Centre in Otara. Photo / Dean Purcell

A long weekend and unsettled weather may have put Aucklanders off getting vaccinated this weekend with fewer than 700 Counties Manukau residents getting their first jabs on Sunday.

This comes after 109 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Monday. Of the new cases, four are in Waikato and two in Northland, and the remainder are in Auckland.

While both Auckland and Waitemata districts have already reached 90 per cent for their first vaccinations, Counties Manukau is sitting on 88 per cent, up 1 per cent from where it was on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health's latest statistics, just 695 people in the Counties Manukau DHB area had their first jabs on Sunday, leaving a further 11,728 people to go before the district reaches the crucial 90 per cent.

In theory and on previous run rate that should happen by the end of the week, but yesterday's lower number of vaccinations has slowed the rate.

Officials will be hoping for at least 2000 daily first doses in the DHB area, like there was on Saturday.

In terms of second-doses, Auckland DHB sits on 81 per cent, Waitemata on 76 per cent and Counties Manukau 73 per cent.

On current run rate, and depending on the area, it is still likely to take two to three weeks before they each get to a 90 per cent second dose percentage. It's not known how long experts may recommend waiting until the second doses become effective to allow the new traffic light system to kick in, with more freedoms.

On the timetable and run rate above, it could be five to six weeks away - in other words, late November, or early December.

Nationwide numbers

On Saturday, 18,985 vaccinations were given with 5335 first doses given across New Zealand - one of the lowest daily totals. This compares with 44,750 vaccinations on Friday and 42,482 on Saturday.

Nationally just 5400 people had their first jabs with another 144,814 needing to do so in order for the country to reach 90 per cent partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 393,000 (69 per cent) of Māori have had their first dose, and 276,650 (48 per cent) their second dose.

For Pacific Peoples, 237,699 (83 per cent) have had their first dose; second doses: 184,346 (64 per cent).

Of Monday's 109 cases, 47 have been epidemiologically linked, while 62 remain unlinked.

Twenty-five of yesterday's cases were infectious while in the community, while 54 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

There are 35 people in hospital around the country which is down from yesterday's total of 50.

Seven are in North Shore Hospital, 13 in Middlemore, 14 in Auckland, and one in Waikato. The average age of current hospitalisations is 42. Five of those cases are in either ICU or HDU.

