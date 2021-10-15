Covid 19 Delta outbreak: All you need to know in Canterbury for Super Saturday

The Fush Team will be handing out free food at the Ngā Hau E Whā National Marae Vaccination Clinic on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The Fush Team will be handing out free food at the Ngā Hau E Whā National Marae Vaccination Clinic on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The mighty "Jabberwaka", rugby players and hundreds of young volunteers will be out in full force for Super Saturday in Canterbury.

Super Saturday is being rolled out across New Zealand aiming to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

A raft of community events are planned to entice as many people as possible. A bouncy castle and sausage sizzle will be set up at Christchurch's Eastgate Mall between 10am and 4 pm. Rollickin Gelato will be there handing out gelato to those who get vaccinated.

Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St is offering a free six-piece pizza to anyone who has had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The offer is available between 11am-4pm and patrons will need to purchase a pint of beer, glass of wine, or a mocktail.

Catch the Canterbury Rugby players at Christchurch Arena handing out free tickets to their clash against Hawke's Bay. The clinic is open 9am-7.30pm with music and free food on-site to create a "festival-like" atmosphere.

Canterbury Rugby is giving away a total of 1000 double-passes to the game across Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

About 320 tickets were handed out on the first day with more than 500 people estimated to have turned up at the clinic.

Canterbury Rugby Football Union CEO Tony Smail said it was a no-brainer for them to get involved.

"Nobody loves being locked down and we feel for our counterparts in Auckland. We're doing whatever we can do to help protect our community and do our bit in society.

"The overwhelming reaction from the public has been positive."

And hundreds of Student Volunteer Army members are expected to be out supporting vaccination clinics.

Chief executive Sam Johnson said they help with directing traffic and wayfinding.

"If you need volunteers tomorrow. We have a few thousand ready to help."

More than 1500 volunteer shifts have been done at local clinics in the past three months, he said.

"We had a huge influx of people wanting to help with the vaccine roll-out in Christchurch. We've had 700 individuals going out to help.

"They've done a terrific job, they're all doing four-hour shifts. We are the only DHB who has managed to put volunteers in such a mobilisation like this."

The Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae vaccination clinic will be open from 9am-4pm for drop-ins and will have free food on hand from the Fush team once again.

Pasifika clinicians will be on-site at the Etu Pasifika Vaccination Centre to answer any questions. Free food will also be available. The clinic will be open from 9am-4pm on Montreal St.

Canterbury's new mobile vaccination clinic dubbed the "JabberWaka", will be launched in Kaiapoi this weekend. It will be at the Park and Ride site on Charles St from 11am-5.30pm.

In Ashburton, they're gunning to get more than 2000 people vaccinated to reach its 90 per cent target on Saturday. The district has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said a lot of work has gone into making it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.

"Quite a few places will be open. We're trying to get that rate up to catch up with the rest of the country."

A total of 10 spots throughout Mid-Canterbury will be running vaccination clinics at various times across a 12-hour window.

Drop-in clinics

Christchurch City

• 100D Orchard Road (1pm-5.30pm).

• Alabasters Pharmacy. (9am-3pm).

• Bargain Chemist Eastgate, Hornby, Northwood, Shirley and Tower Junction (8am-8pm).

• Barrington Covid Vaccine Hub (9am-6pm).

• Belfast North Mediqual Clinic (9am-2.30pm).

• Bishopdale Medical Centre - (9am-12pm).

• Burwood Pharmacy (2pm-6pm).

• Cashel Pharmacy (10am-5pm).

• Cashmere Health - (9am-1.15pm).

• Christchurch South Pharmacy. (9.30am-2.45pm).

• Doctors On Riccarton. (9am-5pm, closed 1-2pm).

• Eastfield Health. (9am-4pm).

• Etu Pasifika Pacific Health Clinic. (9am-4.30pm).

• Fendalton Mall Pharmacy. (9am-4:30pm).

• Ferry Road Medical Centre. (1pm-5pm).

• Halswell Health. (9.30am-1pm).

• Halswell Pharmacy. (2pm-4pm).

• Hardings Chemist and Post. (9.45am-2.45pm. closed for lunch 12-12.45pm).

• Hei Hei Pharmacy. (1pm-4.30pm).

• HillMed Health Centre. (10am-1pm & 2pm-3pm).

• Kendal Medical Centre. (9am-12pm).

• Ki te Tihi Hapori Hauora clinic at Eastgate Mall. (10am-4pm).

• Kiwi Pharmacy Yaldhurst. (9am-3pm).

• Life Pharmacy Riccarton. (9.30-1pm & 2pm-5.30pm).

• Life Pharmacy The Palms. (10am-5pm).

• Main North Road Medical Centre. (9.30am-1pm).

• Menz Medical. (8.45am-3pm).

• New Brighton Health Care. (11am-3pm).

• Nga Hau e Wha National Marae Vaccination Clinic. (9am-4pm).

• Pharmacy Xtra on Moorhouse Ave. (9am-7pm).

• Remedy Pharmacy St Albans. (9am-5pm).

• Riccarton Clinic Urgent Care. (9am-4.30pm).

• Selwyn Village Healthcare. (8am-12pm).

• Shirley Medical Centre. (9am-12pm).

• Sumner Pharmacy. (9am-2pm).

• Templeton Medical. (9am-2pm).

• The Maui Clinic at South City. (9.30am-4.30pm).

• The Maui Clinic at The Hub Hornby. (9am-8pm).

• Travis Medical Centre. (9.30am-11.30am).

• Unichem Pharmacies. (check online for hours).

• Village Health. (8.30am-12.30pm & 1pm-5pm).

• Woodham Road Pharmacy. (10am-4pm).

• WeCare Wigram (9.30am - 5pm).

Waimakariri District

• Stans Pharmacy. (9am-5pm).

• Rangiora Durham Health. (9am-8pm).

• Kaiapoi Family Doctors. (10am-3.30pm).

Selwyn District

• WeCare Lincoln (9am-4pm).

• Unichem Rolleston Central Pharmacy (12.15pm-4.15pm).

Ashburton District

• Allenton Pharmacy (10am-4pm).

• Ashburton Health First (10am-12pm).

• Methven Medical Centre (10am-4.30pm).

• Rakaia Medical Centre (10am-4.30pm).

• Three Rivers Health. (8.30am-8.30pm).

• Wises Pharmacy (9am-1pm).

Hurunui District

• Amuri Community Health Centre (9am-1pm).

• Cheviot Community Health Centre (10am-2pm).

• Hanmer Springs Health Centre (10am-until vaccine runs out).

Kaikōura District

• Kaikōura Healthcare (10am-4pm).