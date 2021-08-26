Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Algies Bay rest home worker tests positive

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs

A rest home staff member at Amberlea Home and Hospital at Algies Bay, near Warkworth, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member is a household contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case and has been in isolation this week, CHT Healthcare Trust CEO Carriann Hall said in a letter to family and whanau of residents.

The worker "will remain in self-isolation at their home and will undergo routine testing, only returning to work once Public Health has cleared them to do so," she said.

Other staff who worked closely with the positive staff member have also gone into self-isolation and will only return to work once cleared by health officials.

The health of residents will be closely monitored: " ... we will be conducting surveillance testing for all staff and residents via a mobile testing unit," the letter says.

"We already had PPE and cleaning protocols in place appropriate to Alert Level 4 control processes such as extra surface cleaning, wearing of surgical masks for staff, social distancing, full PPE when caring for isolated residents and cohorting of staff and residents wherever possible," the letter said.

The rest home was working with Public Health and following their processes for managing the situation, the letter said.

As an extra precaution, staff are wearing full PPE at all times.

Today New Zealand recorded 68 new cases, one of which is located in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

