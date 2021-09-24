Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 9 new cases in community as Auckland readies for level 3 weekend

Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

All are in the Auckland region, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

McElnay and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson are delivering an update on the latest Covid-19 cases and vaccinations, as Auckland braces for a level 3 weekend after five weeks at level 4.

The total cases in the outbreak has now reached 1031 with 902 now recovered.

All the new cases are linked, with three of these household contacts and six contacts of known cases. Thirteen people are in hospital and three are in ICU.

One of yesterday's cases remains unlinked.

There have been 1725 tests taken in Clover Park with nearly 21 per cent of the suburb's population now having been tested since September 1.

McElnay still encouraged people from the suburb to come forward for testing.

People wishing to travel from a level 2 area into a level 3 area can do so without a Covid test under two circumstances, McElnay said - travelling into the level 3 area and staying there or going to a medical appointment or vaccination appointment.

These people would have to provide evidence of their appointment.

There have been no further Covid cases in the Upper Hauraki region outside members of the household in which the inmate stayed. More than 60 per cent of those residing in the Upper Hauraki area had now had one dose of the vaccine while 24 per cent have been double vaccinated.

Modeller's grim prediction

The update comes a day after modeller Shaun Hendy delivered a nightmarish scenario suggesting just under 7,000 people would die even if vaccine coverage hit 80 per cent of people over 5.

That model however suggested a lower level of vaccine efficacy than appears to be the case.

Friday is Auckland's third day under alert level 3 restrictions. So far, there has been no dramatic uptick in cases although this would not be clear for some days.

Yesterday's cases

There were just 15 new cases on Thursday, three of which had yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

There were 49,667 doses of vaccine administered on Thursday, of which 24,339 were first doses. The average number of first doses has gradually declined over the course of the week.

Robertson is expected to respond to criticisms of the Government's modelling of the pandemic, which suggest high rates of mortality even after the vaccine rollout.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated her plea for people to get vaccinated to avoid Hendy's nightmare scenario.

Ardern said a high vaccination rate would be a "golden ticket" for New Zealand and make level 4 lockdowns a thing of the past.

"Here is our chance to lead the world again," she said.

"Get vaccinated. It's the reason we should all feel hopeful," Ardern said.

Meanwhile debate raged over the accuracy of Hendy's models.

Wigram Capital's Rodney Jones - who has been tracking the Covid-19 numbers - said yesterday's media conference engendered fear.

"You can't fight fear with fear," he told RNZ. "If people are reluctant to get vaccinated we need to encourage them, we need to kind of explain, we need to build a narrative where they feel they're part of a process. If we scare them it doesn't work."

The Government is also expected to respond to concerns that a number of unlinked cases continue to appear in the community.

Rach unlinked case suggesting a potential undetected chain of transmission, and present a barrier to further loosening of alert level restrictions in Auckland.

Ardern has challenged Aucklanders to achieve a 90 per cent vaccination rate by the time Auckland's alert level is reviewed in a fortnight.