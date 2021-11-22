Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 215 cases in community, 1 further death

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are 215 Covid-19 cases in the community and health officials have announced that one person with the virus has died today.

It brings New Zealand's Covid death toll to 41 since the pandemic hit our shores last year.

The latest death was a patient in their 50s, who was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 17 November.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 88 people in hospital today (including 2 still being assessed) at North Shore (19); Middlemore (29); Auckland (37); Waikato (2); and Rotorua (1). Six patients are in ICU or high-dependency units.

The virus has slowly been spreading around the country over the past few weeks and Napier has its first case after a man travelled to the Hawke's Bay unaware he was infected until arriving in the are.

He remains in isolation at Kennedy Park Resort and is the region's only confirmed case. However two Hawke's Bay police officers and three pupils of a Napier primary school are isolating after coming into contact with the man.

While four of the new Bay of Plenty cases were linked to existing cases in Mount Maunganui. Investigations are underway into any possible links with the remaining case.

There were also 85 people in hospital yesterday, up two from Sunday.

It came as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the whole of New Zealand will move into the traffic light framework at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 2.

But a week before restrictions further ease in Auckland when the locked down city moves to the red light, Cabinet has also allowed for hairdressers and barbers to open from Thursday to vaccinated people.

It will be a way of trailing vaccine passports before they are more widely adopted next week.

Meanwhile the hospitality sector still has to wait another week before it is able to re-open for the first time in more than three months.