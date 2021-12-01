Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 172 cases as country moves into traffic light system

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that the Omicron variant is "not a cause for panic" as NZ experts track its impact overseas. Video / Pool

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are 172 new Covid community cases today as the nation prepares to move into the traffic light system.

Eighty-six people are in hospital and nine are in intensive care.

Today's cases included 142 new cases in Auckland and 10 in the Nelson-Tasman region.

"There continues to be a daily review of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 3634 people isolating at home, including 910 people with the virus.

Of the two new cases in Northland, one is in Kaitaia and one in Kawakawa. Both are close contacts of known cases.

The Kaitaia case was in isolation when tested and investigations into the Kawakawa case are under way.

There was an unexpected detection in a wastewater sample from Ahipara taken on November 25.

Although this may be connected to cases isolating locally, people living in the area are urged to get tested if they have even mild symptoms, the ministry said.

Waikato

There are 15 new cases in Waikato. Of those, six are in Kawhia, three in Te Kūiti, two in Hamilton, two in Ngāruawāhia, one in Huntly, and one is under investigation.

Of today's cases, 11 have been linked to existing cases.

Six pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui and Ōtorohanga.

Two Covid-19 positive patients are in Waikato Hospital ICU.

Waikato public health staff are now caring for 113 cases in the community.

Bay of Plenty

There is one new case in the Bay of Plenty.

The case in the Western Bay of Plenty is a household contact of a previously reported case and was already isolating at home when they tested positive.

There are no further cases to report today associated with Te Akau ki Papamoa School, but Toi Te Ora Public Health believes more are likely.

Lakes

There are two new cases in Lakes District. One is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case.

They were already isolating at home when they tested positive.

Investigations are under way to determine any links between the other new case and previously reported cases.

MidCentral

There is one case in Manawatū today that was announced in yesterday's update but came in after the cut-off time.

Public health staff are continuing to interview the person who is understood to live in Waikato and work in Manawatū.

Nelson-Tasman

There are ten new cases in Nelson-Tasman today, but one will be officially added to tomorrow's figures as it came in after the cut-off time.

This takes the number of active cases in the region to 14.

The cases are in two clusters, with 11 in one and three in the other. A possible connection between the clusters is being investigated.

Nelson's Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate, have had cases.

Both have temporarily closed while a risk assessment is undertaken and close contacts are identified.

Next steps will then be agreed with the Ministry of Education.

Four new locations of interest in Nelson were added to the health ministry's website yesterday afternoon.

Vaccination by region

More than 3 million My Vaccine Passes have now been issued.

Ninety-three per cent of New Zealand's eligible population has now had at least one Pfizer vaccine dose as the country goes into the traffic light system.

That adds up to 3.9m people with at least one dose.

Eighty-six per cent or 3.6m Kiwis have also had their second dose.

A further 67,829 booster doses have been given out along with 14,406 third primary doses.

There were 7856 first doses, 14,254 second doses, 1137 third primary doses and 16,370 booster doses given out yesterday.

Eighty-three per cent of eligible Māori or 472,484 have had their first dose of vaccination, and 69 per cent or 394,946 have had both jabs.

Among Pacific people, 91 per cent have had at least one jab, while 82 per cent have had both doses.

Northland enters the traffic light system on 85 per cent first doses and 77 per cent second doses.

Lakes DHB is now at 89 per cent first dose and 80 per cent double dose, while most other regions have now hit at least 90 per cent single dose.

Hospitalisations

Of the 86 people in hospital, 14 are in Auckland's North Shore Hospital, 41 are in Auckland City and 28 are in Middlemore.

Two more are in hospital in Waikato and one is in hospital in the Bay of Plenty.

The average age of those in hospital is 45.

Of those in hospital, 47 cases or 63 per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible for the jab.

A further 14 cases or 19 per cent have had one dose or only had their second dose within seven days prior.

Among the nine intensive care cases, three are in Auckland and three in Middlemore, one is in North Shore and two are in Waikato.

Traffic light system

Auckland will exit lockdown and enter the red traffic light setting, with a return of many activities including dining at bars, cafes and restaurants.

Much of the country, including the South Island, will move to orange, which removes gathering limits for locations using vaccine passes.

There have been 2.8 million vaccine passes issued.

At orange level, life will be almost like level 1, Hipkins said. Red will be more restrictive.

The Government had been working hard to get the balance right and there would be some teething issues along the way, he said.

Omicron likely to arrive in NZ

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said there was some anxiety about the new variant. He wanted to be clear it was cause for concern "but not a cause for panic".

The Government had prepared for a new variant and it was "ready and had plans in place".

It was only a matter of time until Omicron arrived in NZ, Hipkins said.

Border restrictions were under constant review and could be extended, he said. Planning was still under way for January and February.