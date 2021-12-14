Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 11 new cases centred around Eltham school

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 11 Covid cases in one small South Taranaki school as the region battles a burgeoning outbreak.

It comes after two new cases were revealed in Eltham and Hāwera last night.

Eleven are now understood to be connected to one school, local leaders say.

Steffy Mackay, an Eltham-based South Taranaki District Councillor, confirmed she had been informed of 11 cases at the one school in South Taranaki, with a number of probable cases also in the community.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is based in South Taranaki and a leader within Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui, said this morning there are "over a dozen" cases in the town.

"About a third of the population were tested over the weekend, and as a consequence of that, last night we received news we have multiple cases, combined totalling over a dozen," Ngarewa-Packer said.

The MP is currently in the town conducting saliva testing alongside other Ngāti Ruanui volunteers.

The Taranaki DHB confirmed there were "a number of positive Covid-19 infections associated with the Eltham case announced on the weekend".

However, it refused to confirm exactly how many, saying that had to be announced by the Ministry of Health in its daily 1pm statement.

"The new cases are currently isolating at home," the DHB said on its Facebook page.

"Case investigation work is underway to identify any close contacts and locations of interest. More details will be shared publicly when confirmed. Thank you for your patience."

An Eltham gym appears to be linked to the new outbreak.

In a post on its Facebook page on Saturday night they state a Covid case was at the gym on Monday and Wednesday of last week.

"If you attended either one of those classes you are considered a close contact. If you are feeling unwell or unsafe please get tested.

"Not anyone's fault, much love guys."

Evening all. There was a covid case that was confirmed this evening that was at the gym on Monday and Wednesday, if you... Posted by Hydras CYFC KBC on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Yesterday Ngarewa-Packer had told the Herald there was "more than one" case of Covid-19 in Eltham as well as a case in Hāwera. She says pop-up testing clinics will be running in Hāwera and Eltham today.

Ngarewa-Packer says iwi are ready and able to respond when cases turn up in the community.

"We have all been planning and preparing. We know how to [organise] pop-up vaccination [clinics] pop-up saliva testing and provide welfare and food support to those needing to home isolate."