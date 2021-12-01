Covid-19 Delta: Immigration residency website for one-off fast track applications crashes

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thousands of migrants many who got up at the crack of dawn have been affected after the Government application website crashed the moment it opened.

Today applications opened for phase one of the new 2021 Resident visa - a one-off pathway to residency for migrants affected by Covid-19.

An estimated 165,000 people will become residents, in what Immigration New Zealand has labelled the biggest change to immigration in recent history.

It's estimated up to 15,000 migrants fit the criteria for the first round that opened today, including that they have lived in New Zealand for the last three years or work in skilled or scarce jobs, and were in New Zealand on September 29 this year.

However as soon as the website opened this morning it crashed under demand.

National Party immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford said the website issues were not good enough given the backlogs already and issues around migrants already having left the country and those split by the border closure.

"What makes matters worse is that Immigration New Zealand knew this was likely to happen, as evident by the fact they asked immigration advisers to not submit all their applications on the first day.

"Rather than making desperate pleas to immigration advisers, the Government and the Immigration Minister should have had a plan in place that would stagger applications over time to ensure this didn't happen."

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and the ministry have been approached for comment.

Ahead of the website launch Faafoi said they had been expecting high demand in the first few weeks, with lots of people wanting to submit their application early, but they ask people to be patient.

"We recognise that some of these individuals have been waiting for residence for a long time and are eager to get their applications in quickly, but they have plenty of time to apply."

It's estimated that about another 150,000 migrants could be eligible for phase two which opens for from March 1, 2022.

Applications for both phases will be open until July 31, 2022. The Government has committed to processing the "vast majority" within 12 months.