Covid 19 coronavirus: Where to get tested in Auckland, Northland today

Anyone who visited a dozen new locations of interest - including supermarkets, restaurants and retail stores - in Auckland, is being urged to get a Covid test as soon as possible.

The information comes after the Ministry of Health made a late-night announcement confirming two more people who had been in managed isolation at the Pullman Auckland hotel have tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, 12 new locations in and around the North Shore and Albany areas have been released by officials.

Where to get tested

Those in North Shore can get tested at a number of testing stations.

North Shore

Two pop-up facilities have been put up at Victor Eaves Park, on Florence Ave in Orewa, between 9.30am and 4pm and at the North Harbour Stadium (Carpark B) on Stadium Road, in Albany, between 8am and 6pm.

Both stations will be open at the same times tomorrow as well.

The Northcote Community Testing Centre - on College Rd, Northcote - is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm today and tomorrow and from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

West Auckland

West Aucklanders can get tested at the Health New Lynn facility at Totara Health Services on McCrae Way, New Lynn, between 8.30am to 4.30pm today and tomorrow. The facility is closed at the weekend.

The Whānau House Waipareira Trust Henderson, on Catherine St in Henderson, is open from 8am to 4pm today and tomorrow and from 8am to 2pm at the weekend.

People who visited 12 new locations of interest in North Shore are being urged to get a Covid test. Photo / Tania Whyte

Central Auckland

Members of the public can also get tested at the Balmoral Community Testing Centre on Balmoral Road, Mt Eden, from 8.30am to 4.30pm today and tomorrow.

It is open again from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

South Auckland

People in South Auckland can get a Covid test at the Whānau Ora Community Clinic on Druces Rd, in Wiri, from 8.30am to 4.30pm today and tomorrow.

The testing clinic is open from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday but is closed on Sunday.

The Ōtara Community Testing Centre, at the Otara Town Centre, is open from 8.30am to 4pm today and tomorrow but closed on Saturday. It is open again from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

New locations of interest released:

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 17, 11am-2pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale - Jan 17, 2pm-2.30pm

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 17, 5pm-9pm

• Pak n Save Silverdale - Jan 18, midday-12.30pm

• BBQ King - Albany Jan 18, 12.30pm-3pm

• Caltex Ōrewa - Jan 18, 1pm-1.30pm

• BBQ King Albany - Jan 18, 5pm-9pm

• Hickeys Pharmacy Ōrewa - Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.30pm

• Farmers Albany -Jan 24, midday-1pm

• Tai Ping Supermarket Albany - Jan 24, midday-1pm

• New World Ōrewa - Jan 25, 1pm-2pm

• Tai Ping Supermarket Northcote - Jan 26, 12.30pm-1pm