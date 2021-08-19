Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington police issue 111 speeding fines on first day of lockdown

Police say there is absolutely no excuse for speeding. Photo / File

Wellington police issued 111 speeding fines yesterday to motorists, including one going 160km/h.

Inspector Wade Jennings said fewer cars on the road in Covid-19 alert level 4 did not mean people could speed.

"People should be isolating at home under Covid-19 level 4 restrictions but if you need to drive, for essential purposes, slow down and drive to the conditions."

Several drivers were caught speeding between 130km/h and145km/h.

Jennings said there was absolutely no excuse for it.

"Even when speed doesn't cause the crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether you walk away or are carried away.

"A small change in speed makes a big difference to injury severity in a crash – for you and everyone else involved."

Police will continue to be visible on the roads throughout the alert level 4 restrictions, deterring unsafe driving behaviour, Jennings said.

"It's important that everyone does their part and abides by the restrictions. If you don't need to be on the roads stay at home."

People can report unsafe driving online at www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 105.

Anyone with information about possible breaches of alert level restrictions can report it online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.