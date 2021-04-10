Covid 19 coronavirus update: No new community cases, 10 in managed isolation

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reveals to Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that a vaccine was offered "several times" to the border worker who tested positive for Covid-19. Audio / Newstalk ZB

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health says.

However, there are 10 new border-related cases since yesterday. All are in managed isolation.

Eight of those infected travelled from India via the United Arab Emirates. The remaining two came from the UAE via Malaysia and Canada via the United States.

No new community cases have been detected since Tuesday's announcement an MIQ security guard had tested positive.

Fifteen close contacts of the Grand Millennium worker, who had not been vaccinated, have been tested for the virus and are in isolation. Eleven have so far returned negative test results.

No locations of interest for the 24-year-old guard have been identified. If any are, they will be published on the ministry's website and push notifications sent out.

Whole genome sequencing tests yesterday were inconclusive. Results of a follow up test - along with serology testing - are not yet available.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is nine. Most recent border cases have been people travelling from India, prompting the Government to ban arrivals from the country until at least April 28.

Two of today's positive India-origin cases tested positive around day zero, four around day 3, one (a contact of a case) on day 7, and another on day 8 after showing symptoms.

The case who travelled from Canada tested positive on day 7 after showing symptoms, while the case from the UAE tested positive after routine day-12 testing.

No previously reported cases had recovered, the ministry said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 105. The total of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 2215.

On Friday, 5185 Covid-19 tests nationally were processed.

Meanwhile, a returnee in managed isolation was last night transported to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

The person who was in Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland was taken around 11pm.

Full infection prevention and control protocols were observed, a quarantine spokesperson said.