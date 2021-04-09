Covid 19 coronavirus: Grand Millennium hotel case - people in 'at least five' Auckland homes now isolating

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reveals to Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that a vaccine was offered "several times" to the border worker who tested positive for Covid-19. Audio / Newstalk ZB

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reveals to Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that a vaccine was offered "several times" to the border worker who tested positive for Covid-19. Audio / Newstalk ZB

Health authorities still don't know how an Auckland MIQ worker contracted Covid-19, after an inconclusive result on the first attempt at whole genome sequencing of the infection.

A repeat sequencing test is taking place, with results expected on Saturday, along with those of serology testing, the Ministry of Health said.

The update comes as a man required to stay home for a week claims there are at least five Auckland properties with residents in self-isolation or quarantine connected to the infected security guard.

The man, who shares a flat with a close contact of the infected Grand Millennium worker, told the Herald he was one of three people in his central Auckland household under strict health orders to not go out for seven days.

His flatmate was now undergoing a 14-day quarantine stint at the Jet Park Hotel.

The man said there were at least five households across the city that were in a form of lockdown because of the frontline worker's Covid infection that was detected on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health didn't respond directly when asked how many people were now self-isolating as a result of the case.

"Case investigations continue. Any further relevant information should be provided in the ministry's next update", a ministry spokeswoman said.



So far 10 people had been identified as close contacts of the guard, who first showed signs of a sore throat four days before being tested, and all were self isolating. Five had returned negative test results, and the rest were still to be processed.

The 24-year-old guard, employed by a private contractor, had been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

As of yesterday no further community or border-related infections had been detected since the guard's positive result, including from testing of his contacts.

The guard is the second Grand Millennium worker to test positive in weeks. Photo / William Terite

In other good news, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan also confirmed yesterday Kiwis will be allowed to travel to the state without undergoing quarantine when the transtasman bubble opens on April 19.

That had been in doubt after this week's transtasman bubble announcement, given the state's hardline border stance. Arriving Kiwis will need to get a special pass, called a G2G, by filling out a health declaration as well as undergoing health screenings at the airport.

Meanwhile, the man in self-isolation, who is already fully vaccinated, told the Herald he frustrated at having to spend a week away from his workplace, where he was required in person to carry out duties.

"Myself and my friend, we have to be in quarantine. Why do we have to suffer because of one person who wasn't vaccinated?"

The guard was initially said to have missed two appointments due to "personal reasons", but authorities didn't elaborate further.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later said the infected security guard did not miss his appointments due to vaccine hesitancy.

The man in self-isolation said despite testing negative he wasn't able to leave his home for seven days under public health orders.

"I can't do work at home. Today I got really frustrated."

Investigations were continuing and public health officials were carrying out scoping interviews to determine any locations of interest, the Ministry of Health said.

At this stage, there were no locations of interest to report.

The security guard is the second worker at the Grand Millennium to test positive for Covid this year.

Last month a cleaner tested positive.

Whole genome sequencing results showed she was infected with the UK variant and found to be a close match with a returnee who had stayed in the facility.