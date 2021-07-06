Covid 19 coronavirus: Two mariners test positive, isolating on boat off the coast of Taranaki

Two of nine mariners on a deep sea fishing vessel off the coast of Taranaki have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / 123rf

Two mariners on a boat off the coast of Taranaki have tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair are part of a group of nine mariners who arrived in Auckland on Monday before they were transported to a deep-sea fishing vessel in New Plymouth.

The Ministry of Health has identified three contacts, who are currently isolating.

They are two people who work at the port and a driver who transported the mariners to New Plymouth," the ministry said.

"Health authorities in Taranaki and Auckland will be following up and all three will receive their routine tests while in isolation."

Health officials deemed the current risk to public health as low "due to standard infection prevention controls".

There were no associated locations of interest at this stage.

All nine mariners provided negative Covid-19 test results prior to travelling to New Zealand.

"Following these initial negative tests and their arrival in New Zealand, the mariners were tested again at an airport testing site in Auckland prior to transfer to the vessel at Port Taranaki."

The seven other mariners had since returned negative Covid-19 tests.

The vessel had now left New Plymouth and was in international waters off the coast of Taranaki.

All nine mariners are still onboard and isolating.

Health authorities were reviewing the mariners' flight and airport movements as part of the contact-tracing process.

"Due to the standard infection prevention controls and other precautions taken there is minimal additional risk to any of the contacts during the transfer process."