Covid 19 coronavirus: Two hospital transfers from downtown Auckland managed isolation facility overnight

Two hospital transfers were made from the Stamford Plaza hotel last night. Photo / Dean Purcell

At least two people who recently arrived from overseas have been taken to hospital from a downtown Auckland managed isolation facility overnight.

Officials have confirmed two separate hospital transfers from the Stamford Plaza Auckland hotel, on Albert St, were carried out on Monday evening.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine statement given to the Herald said: "Full health protocols were observed and full (personal protective equipment) was worn.

"For privacy reasons, we do not identify returnees who enter hospital or discuss their medical details."

It is not yet known whether the hospital transfers are Covid-related.

The Herald has asked authorities whether they can confirm whether or not that is the case.

Officials have confirmed two hospital transfers were carried out from the Stamford Plaza, in downtown Auckland, last night. Photo / Dean Purcell

An ambulance was spotted outside the hotel - one of Auckland's managed isolation facilities - sometime yesterday evening.

It comes almost a week after a woman in her 20s, who lives and works in downtown Auckland, tested positive for Covid-19.

The AUT student works at the A-Z Collection retail store on High St and lives at the Vincent St Residences apartment block at 106 Vincent St.

She initially became symptomatic last Monday morning, November 9.

Downtown Auckland was effectively put into lockdown on Friday, as a result, as the Ministry of Health worked to figure out exactly how the young woman became infected.

It was later confirmed genome testing directly linked the young woman to a Defence Force staffer who tested positive for the virus earlier this month - and who had been in the area where the woman worked.

In the past two days, a neighbour of the AUT student has also tested positive for the virus.